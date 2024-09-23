Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regan Poole is adamant Pompey don’t look like Championship strugglers as their winless start to the season continued.

But the defender acknowledged the Blues need to remedy the mistakes which are defining their early-season struggles in the second tier.

John Mousinho’s side suffered late, late heartache as they went down to a stoppage-time defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the search for their first maximum of the campaign goes on, as Callum Lang’s first-half opener was cancelled out by goals by Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Brownhill.

It’s been a ridiculously tough start to the campaign for Pompey, after taking on title favourites Leeds, the top two and three relegated Premier League sides by the time they face Sheffield United next weekend.

The loss to Sunderland has been the only occasion to date where the Blues have come off clearly second best, however, to date.

Pompey were much the better side in the first half against Scott Parker’s men, as they defended resolutely and threatened on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley produced more concerted pressure after the break, but were restricted until Sarmiento was afforded the space by Marlon Pack to reduce the arrears in the 63rd minute.

It was Matt Ritchie gifting possession to the home side with a back heel in his own half in stoppage time, which led to Brownhill breaking Pompey hearts.

It’s those sloppy moments which have to cut out in the eyes of Poole, if the Blues are to end their Championship hard luck story.

Poole said: ‘It’s frustrating. They are at the top of the league and we’re down the bottom, but watching this game you wouldn’t know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That is what is so frustrating, but there has been little moments which have defined the season so far.

‘That’s what we have to catch on, because this league is a different level. If you give teams a sniff they will score and that’s what we’ve learned the hard way.

‘On this occasion it’s two shots on the edge of the box and they’ve scored. We’ve worked so well for 94 minutes and not deserved that, but this is football.

‘We have to put that behind us and now it’s looking to Sheffield United.

‘It’s another game we believe we can win because we’ve shown what we can do against these teams - whether they’re at the top or not.’