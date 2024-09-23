‘You wouldn’t know’: Portsmouth’s belief as they look to Sheffield United after Burnley pain
But the defender acknowledged the Blues need to remedy the mistakes which are defining their early-season struggles in the second tier.
John Mousinho’s side suffered late, late heartache as they went down to a stoppage-time defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.
It means the search for their first maximum of the campaign goes on, as Callum Lang’s first-half opener was cancelled out by goals by Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Brownhill.
It’s been a ridiculously tough start to the campaign for Pompey, after taking on title favourites Leeds, the top two and three relegated Premier League sides by the time they face Sheffield United next weekend.
The loss to Sunderland has been the only occasion to date where the Blues have come off clearly second best, however, to date.
Pompey were much the better side in the first half against Scott Parker’s men, as they defended resolutely and threatened on the counter.
Burnley produced more concerted pressure after the break, but were restricted until Sarmiento was afforded the space by Marlon Pack to reduce the arrears in the 63rd minute.
It was Matt Ritchie gifting possession to the home side with a back heel in his own half in stoppage time, which led to Brownhill breaking Pompey hearts.
It’s those sloppy moments which have to cut out in the eyes of Poole, if the Blues are to end their Championship hard luck story.
Poole said: ‘It’s frustrating. They are at the top of the league and we’re down the bottom, but watching this game you wouldn’t know that.
‘That is what is so frustrating, but there has been little moments which have defined the season so far.
‘That’s what we have to catch on, because this league is a different level. If you give teams a sniff they will score and that’s what we’ve learned the hard way.
‘On this occasion it’s two shots on the edge of the box and they’ve scored. We’ve worked so well for 94 minutes and not deserved that, but this is football.
‘We have to put that behind us and now it’s looking to Sheffield United.
‘It’s another game we believe we can win because we’ve shown what we can do against these teams - whether they’re at the top or not.’
