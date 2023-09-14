News you can trust since 1877
You’re not really a fan of Portsmouth if you haven’t done some of these 10 things

There’s a lot to love about the ritual of a matchday at Fratton Park for Pompey supporters.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

It's been nearly two weeks since Pompey supporters last filled Fratton Park and the international break means there's still a while to wait until the next home fixture. John Mousinho's side travel to Derby County and Barnsley before hosting Lincoln City at home on Saturday, September 23.

Pompey fans will be counting down the days until they are back at the historic and much-loved ground. Fratton Park has been the home of some huge highs and real lows over recent decades and supporters wouldn't have it any other way. The News looks at 10 classic matchday rituals for Blues matchgoers to bide the time between now and returning to Fratton Park.

This is a rite of passage for young fans especially. The chance to see the players enter the ground is a real buzz.

1. Arrive early to meet the players

This is a rite of passage for young fans especially. The chance to see the players enter the ground is a real buzz. Photo: Getty Images

Just round the corner from Fratton Park is the Shepherds Crook which provides the perfect spot for pre and post match refreshment.

2. A pint at the Crook

Just round the corner from Fratton Park is the Shepherds Crook which provides the perfect spot for pre and post match refreshment. Photo: Google Streetview

The Fratton Park parking debacle is a familiar one. We won’t linger here...

3. Look for somewhere to park

The Fratton Park parking debacle is a familiar one. We won’t linger here... Photo: Getty Images

A common path to the stadium goes over the railway bridge and then along a charming little path, often peppered with little presents from four-legged friends.

4. Dog**** alley

A common path to the stadium goes over the railway bridge and then along a charming little path, often peppered with little presents from four-legged friends. Photo: Google Streetview

