You’re not really a fan of Portsmouth if you haven’t done some of these 10 things

It's been nearly two weeks since Pompey supporters last filled Fratton Park and the international break means there's still a while to wait until the next home fixture. John Mousinho 's side travel to Derby County and Barnsley before hosting Lincoln City at home on Saturday, September 23.

Pompey fans will be counting down the days until they are back at the historic and much-loved ground. Fratton Park has been the home of some huge highs and real lows over recent decades and supporters wouldn't have it any other way. The News looks at 10 classic matchday rituals for Blues matchgoers to bide the time between now and returning to Fratton Park.