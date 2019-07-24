Marcus Harness is ready to take on the weight of expectancy at Pompey.

The Blues’ new boy believes he’s ready to hit the ground running following his arrival from Burton Albion last week.

Harness signed an initial three-year deal for a substantial fee, believed to be approaching £1m.

It’s the biggest fee shelled out by Pompey in eight years and is a statement of Kenny Jackett’s belief in the 23-year-old.

Harness knows eyes will be on him with the demand to deliver promotion to the Championship next term.

That’s a challenge the attacking talent is ready to tackle head on.

Harness said: ‘Even in my short time here I can tell (the club) is a massive thing for the people here.

‘It’s exciting. I’ve experienced it (the support) on the away end.

‘To have that behind me is something I can’t wait to experience. I can’t wait to see what it’s like.

‘I just can’t wait to be a part of it. Hopefully I can show them that I’m ready for it and I can help their team.

‘I just want to get the club where it should. I’m looking forward to that challenge.

‘We’ll see how it goes but hopefully I can be a valuable member here for years to come.’

Harness signed off for Burton with a spectacular winner against Premier League Sheffield United last week.

He added: ‘It’s with a heavy heart I’m moving on but to leave with a goal like that is something they can remember. It was just a nice touch and good way to go really.’