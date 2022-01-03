Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues join Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford, Plymouth, Hibs and Hearts in battle for Scotland international defender and MLS defender Stuart Findlay
Danny Cowley’s search for a centre-back has taken him to the MLS and Philadelphia Union’s Stuart Findlay.
That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Pompey are rivalling League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and Plymouth for the Scotland International.
The same report also suggests Blackpool, Preston, Barnsley, Hibernian and Hearts are also monitoring the 26-year-old.
Findlay, who is a former Celtic trainee, moved to Philly from Kilmarnock in February 2021 but has made just eight appearances for the Eastern Conference outfit.
It’s understood that Union head coach Jim Curtin doesn’t want to lose the player, but Findlay wants to play regular football at a crucial stage of his career.
Prior to his move to America, the defender made 81 appearances for Kilmarnock following his 2018 move from Newcastle and earned his one and only Scotland cap during that near three-year spell at Rugby Park.
That came against San Marino in October 2019 – a match in which Findlay scored.
Cowley is keen to add another centre-half to his squad following injuries to Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilive and Paul Downing this season.
Downing has been linked with a move to Doncaster and Stevenage as the Blues look to free up space in their squad and finances to fund a January recruitment drive.