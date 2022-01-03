That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Pompey are rivalling League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and Plymouth for the Scotland International.

The same report also suggests Blackpool, Preston, Barnsley, Hibernian and Hearts are also monitoring the 26-year-old.

Findlay, who is a former Celtic trainee, moved to Philly from Kilmarnock in February 2021 but has made just eight appearances for the Eastern Conference outfit.

It’s understood that Union head coach Jim Curtin doesn’t want to lose the player, but Findlay wants to play regular football at a crucial stage of his career.

Prior to his move to America, the defender made 81 appearances for Kilmarnock following his 2018 move from Newcastle and earned his one and only Scotland cap during that near three-year spell at Rugby Park.

That came against San Marino in October 2019 – a match in which Findlay scored.

Cowley is keen to add another centre-half to his squad following injuries to Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilive and Paul Downing this season.

Scotland centre-back Stuart Findlay currently plays for Philadelphia Union in the MLS Picture: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images