Portsmouth Women boss Jay Sadler reflects on 'phenomenal' Fratton Park occasion despite south-coast derby defeat to arch-rivals Southampton FC Women

Pompey Women captain Danielle Rowe scored an unfortunate own-goal against arch-rivals Southampton FC Women. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

But the only disappointment for the Blues boss on an otherwise 'phenomenal' occasion was the fact they slipped to a 1-0 Women's National League Southern Premier Division defeat.

Captain Danielle Rowe's own-goal after she diverted substitute Alisha Ware's cross into her own net proved the difference in an evenly contested and hard-fought derby battle.

The meeting was played out in front of 1,450 supporters at Fratton Park and Sadler felt it was a real memorable occasion to be a part of - even if his side weren't quite able to deliver the desired result.

Sadler said: ‘If they could host us every week (at Fratton Park) I genuinely get the feeling they would. I think these showcase events are brilliant for us, we can show what we're all about, it's a phenomenal place to play football, it's been a privilege and an honour, it's just a shame we couldn't get the win.