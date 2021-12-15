Portsmouth Women handed FA points deduction after fielding ineligible player in Women's National League Southern Premier Division meeting with Hounslow

The FA have handed the penalty to the Blues after they played an ineligible player in their 3-0 home Women's National League Southern Premier Division victory over Hounslow.

Pompey Women chairman Eric Coleborn insists he is unaware of any ineligible player being fielded in the Hounslow fixture, but said: ‘We've got a board meeting coming up later this week. Anything to do with FA stuff will be brought up then. We'll have a look at it and decide what the situation is.’