Portsmouth Women handed FA points deduction after fielding ineligible player in Women's National League Southern Premier Division meeting with Hounslow

Pompey Women have been hit with a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

By Lewis Mason
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:01 am
Pompey Women have been deducted three points by the FA for fielding an ineligible player in their Women's National League Southern Premier Division meeting with Hounslow at Westleigh Park on October 24. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

The FA have handed the penalty to the Blues after they played an ineligible player in their 3-0 home Women's National League Southern Premier Division victory over Hounslow.

An official FA statement stated: ‘It relates to the fielding of an ineligible player against Hounslow on 24th October 2021.’

The points punishment comes after Jay Sadler's side were removed from last season's Women's FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 second round victory over Cheltenham in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pompey Women chairman Eric Coleborn insists he is unaware of any ineligible player being fielded in the Hounslow fixture, but said: ‘We've got a board meeting coming up later this week. Anything to do with FA stuff will be brought up then. We'll have a look at it and decide what the situation is.’

Pompey Women have already sold more than 1,000 tickets for tonight's huge south coast derby league meeting with Southampton FC at Fratton Park (8pm).

BluesJay SadlerFratton Park