Portsmouth Women to meet south coast rivals FOUR times this season after setting up Hampshire Senior Cup final showdown with Southampton FC Women

Jay Sadler's competition holders saw off Moneys in a semi-final meeting at Westleigh Park with goals in either half from Tamsin De Bunsen and Dani Lane securing a 2-1 victory.

And with Southampton FC Women 3-0 victors AFC Bournemouth in the other semi-final, it means the arch-rivals will lock horns four times over the course of the current campaign in a repeat of last season's Women's Hampshire Senior Cup final.

On that occasion it was Pompey Women who edged it in a penalty shoot-out at Westleigh Park back in May, but the Blues have been beaten in both meeting between the rivals since.

The south coast rivals met twice in the space of four days last month, as Southampton claimed a 2-1 extra-time Women's FA Cup win then following that up with a 1-0 league triumph in a fixture staged at Fratton Park.

Now, with the reverse league meeting scheduled to take place on April 20, another south coast derby date will be added to the diary this season in the Women's Hampshire Senior Cup final.

Pompey Women's boss Sadler said: ‘Every time we've come up against Moneyfields we've always had a difficult game, whether that be in the PDFA (Cup) or Hampshire Senior Cup.

‘Obviously, now we look forward to playing Southampton again. We've had two really good games with them, games that we felt we should have got more from, so when that comes around (the final) we'll be fully focused on that.’

Forward Tamsin De Bunsen's stunning curling effort from just outside the area set Pompey Women on the way to victory five minutes before the break.

Dani Lane's volley after 66 minutes then doubled the hosts' lead as they had one foot in the final.

But credit to Moneyfields, who operate two steps below Pompey at Southern Region Premier level, who pulled a goal back through Charley Wilson 12 minutes later.

Yet Pompey managed to see the game out and set up another south coast derby with arch-rivals Southampton FC Women in the process.

Tamsin De Bunsen expertly curled Pompey Women ahead

Charley Wilson, second left, is mobbed by Moneyfields team-mates after netting

Dani Lane celebrates doubling Pompey Women's advantage

Charley Wilson pulled a goal back for Moneyfields Women