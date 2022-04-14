Reasons of encouragement for Fareham Town as they close Wessex Premier season at league champions Hamworthy

The Reds are the only team to have put three goals past Tim Sills' champions in the league this term, after the sides played out a 3-3 draw at Cams Alders in December.

In fact, Fareham are one of just two clubs to have scored three in a single fixture against the Hammers all season - along with division-higher Southern League South Division Cirencester who ran out 3-1 winners over Hamworthy in an FA Cup in September.

While there is another good omen for Stiles' side as they have already defeated a team top of the table this season, with a thumping 5-1 triumph at then-leaders Horndean in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Town celebrate after netting in their thumping 5-1 win at then-Wessex Premier leaders Horndean in November Picture: Martyn White

But with his side having scored 112 goals and conceded 96 times in their 39 league matches, the Fareham boss conceded it's difficult to tell what he might get from his troops at already-champions Hamworthy.

Stiles said: ‘We're not getting relegated, we've still got a cup final, we're going into this last game to try to give a good account of ourselves. To be fair, when we played them at our place, we were 3-1 down, got is back to three-all and missed a penalty.

‘You don't know, we could go there and get an absolute hammering or we could go there and surprise people.’

The trip to face Hamworthy on their 3G surface will not bring the curtain down on Fareham's season completely, though, as they face Shaftesbury in the Wessex League Cup final later this month.

n Baffins Milton Rovers end their Wessex Premier season at home to Hamble Club on Good Friday.