Released Forest Green Rovers midfielder follows Gosport Borough captain Mike Carter to AFC Totton

The former Forest Green Rovers prospect, 19, who spent last term on loan at Privett Park, has completed a move join Jimmy Ball's ambitious Southern League South Division side for next season.

Hallett was released by League Two champions Forest Green before the season's end and has opted to reunite with Ball, who he briefly worked with during his time in the academy set up at the Gloucestershire club.

Following a promising loan stay throughout last term with Gosport, boss Shaun Gale had been keen to tie the teenager down to a permanent move for next season.

Luke Hallett spent last season on loan at Gosport Borough from Forest Green Rovers Picture: Tom Phillips

But instead he has decided to drop down a division and follow Boro captain Mike Carter to Totton, after his Gosport departure was announced over the weekend.

On Hallett's move to Totton, Boro boss Gale said: ‘Luke worked with Jimmy (Ball; AFC Totton manager) before. They're ambitious and they want to get out of the league.