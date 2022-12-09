The Prospect Farm Rangers keeper is beaten, but this Bedhampton Village shot is about to hit the woodwork. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The City of Portsmouth Sunday League club racked up their 11th straight win in 2022/23 with a 3-1 success at Basingstoke League outfit Herriard Sports.

Of those, just four wins have come in Division 6 action with the rest coming in cup ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturn started well and took a fifth minute lead through George Lashley.

Royale continued to dominate the game and Kyle Ward doubled the advantage on 15 minutes.

Saturn keeper Ethan Mortimer saved a second half penalty before Ward extended the lead with his 11th goal of the campaign. Herriard replied in the 89th minute.

Fort Cumberland also progressed wit a 7-1 thumping of Academy thanks to goals from George Wallis (2), Leon Warwood (2), Harley Hawkins, Ben Mogridge and Josh Poole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauro Morais fell just short of scoring a hat-trick for the third successive game as Emsworth progressed - the striker’s brace the difference in a 2-0 victory at Sporting St Marys.

Also booking their place in the next round was Coach and Horses with a 2 - 1 win over Priddys Hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Portsmouth Sunday League clubs progress in the Hampshire FA Sunday Senior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purbrook United beat top flight rivals North End Cosmos 4-1 with goals from Joe Balloqui, Jed Kennett, Oliver Page and Bradley Silvester.

James Cowan netted twice as The Meon trounced Wiseguys 5-0 with Billy Musson, George Caister and Max Davies also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was The Meon’s ninth successive win of the season - of which just two have come in league action.

The one game played in the Challenge Cup saw Al’s Bar defeat Fleur De Lys 3-1 with Harry Davies (2) and Matt James netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*In the league, Cross Keys are now six points clear at the top of Division 4 after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Friends Fighting Cancer .

Dale March opened the scoring for the Keys with a fierce shot with Mitch Frost levelling before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Keys change formation and start to dominate. Josh Townsley and Connor Marriott both netted from corners as their side continued their 100 per cent start to the league season.

Three players fired hat-tricks in Farlington’s 14-0 Division 5 win over Fratton Trade Reserves - Alfie West, Jamie West and Chad Cadman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Snaith (2), Perry Pout, Ryan Sirrs and Si Massiah were also on target as Fratton suffered their eighth successive league loss.

Luke Hobby led the Freehouse B spree in their 8-3 victory over Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves with a hat-trick. Further goals came from Ben Pascoe (2), Rob Lucas, Craig Shaw and Ian Forte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining game in Divsion 5 saw AFC Prospect Farm Rangers go joint top with Pelham Arms following a 5-2 win against AFC Bedhampton Village A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Bellinger took his seasonal tally to 14 with a hat-trick with Leon Porter netting twice.

Seagull remain unbeaten in Division 2 thanks to an Owen Haley hat-trick and a goal from Harrison Pfaff in their 4-2 win against AFC Tamworth. Joe Boxall and Callum Dart replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad