Saunders netted four times Padnell handed lower division Freehouse a 10-2 drubbing with Louis Patterson (2), Bradley Ottaway-Smith, Owen Read, George Burgess and Jacob Mulligan also on target.

It was an improvement on Freehouse’s previous outing, a 14-0 Division 5 thrashing against Pelham Arms.

Cross Keys Athletic progressed through to the next round with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Hatton Rovers.

Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Stu Mitchell put Keys ahead with a header from an Anton Dewing corner before Johnny White doubled their lead after a Dewing through ball.

Dewing scored himself to make it 3-0 before half-time and after the interval he netted again, this time from a free-kick.

Dale Marsh hit the bar but scored from the rebound to make it 5-0 before Tom Harkin and Almus Stapleton replied.

A hat-trick from Jack Lawton and two from Jacob Oldfield gave Fleur De Lys a 5-1 victory over Priddy's Hard.

In the only PDFA Plate Cup tie, Louis Jeff struck twice as Saturn Royle defeated Gosham Rangers Reserves 3-0. George Barber also scored.

In the City of Portsmouth Sunday League, hat-tricks for Mauro Morais and Connor Bowin helped AFC Solent trounce Emsworth 8-0 in Division 3. Billy Clarke and Jimmy Ruston also netted.

Leaders Jewellventus defeated Prince of Wales 6-4 with goals from Brandon Jewell (2), Beau Jenkinson, Charlie Jewell, Luke Richards and Ryan Morgan.

Jonty Pearson’s hat-trick was in vain as Pompey Chimes lost 6-3 to Fratton Trades, who netted through Matt Boylan (2), Harry Trryall, Alfie Cahill, Dan West and Tom Wray.

Fort Cumberland took a 2-0 lead in their Division 5 fixture with AFC Farlington through wingers Jimmy Collins and Luke Savory. But second-half strikes from Chad Cadman and Alfie Warren gave Farlington a point.

Leaders Pelham Arms made it three wins out of three, Albert Maloney and Archie Scott netting in a 2-0 victory over Fratton Trades Reserves.

After a goalless first half in their Division 6 game, Soberton United defeated Milton Park Rangers 4-0 with goals from Sonny Locke (2) - one a spectacular volley - Anthony Parker and Matt Ward.

Spartan Athletic had three hat-trick heroes in their 14-1 thrashing of King George Rovers in Division 7.

Jamie Robinson, Dan Morgan and Kaine Burns all netted trebles with Matt Morgan (2), Konner Burns (2) and Dan Parkes also scoring before Lewis Brenchley bagged a late consolation.

Also in the basement tier, Fundraising and Portsmouth Parks shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

In a game with loads of chances and some great saves, Sam Sutton put Fundraising ahead from the penalty spot only for Justin Patterson to equalise soon after.

Fundraising regained the lead when Sutton lobbed the keeper but Patterson levelled once more when his shot took a deflection.

In the top flight, Ash Willis fired a hat-trick as Purbrook collected their first points with a 6-2 caning of FFTP.