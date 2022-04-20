Hoile, normally a striker, was answering a Locks goalkeeping SOS for the second Hampshire Premier League game running last weekend.

Owen Craig was away on Naval duties and Joe Hunt was working.

Having kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at lowly Chamberlayne, he was again on the winning side as Locks shattered Moneys’ title dream with a 2-1 success.

Max Hoile answered a Locks Heath goalkeeping SOS against Moneyfields - and picked up an injury that could see him sidelined for months. Picture: Tom Phillips

Though picking up his injury in the second half, Hoile - who had played outfield for Locks’ reserves in a 6-0 midweek win against Midhurst in a cup tie - completed the 90 minutes.

‘I really feel for the lad,’ said Locks boss Dave Fuge. ‘He was only helping us out and now he’ll be out for six to nine months with what looks an ACL injury.’

Hunt, formerly of US Portsmouth and Moneyfields, will return to shot-stopping duties when Locks welcome title-chasing Colden Common for their final Senior Division fixture this weekend.

Locks Heath (red) v Moneyfields. Picture by Tom Phillips

Last Saturday was the third league game of the season where Fuge was left without a recognised keeper. Previously, striker Jordan Whiteley had to go in goal at Stockbridge - keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 stalemate.

Fuge has been left frustrated by player availability this season, with Locks likely to finish fifth.

‘We had a good side out (against Moneyfields) and that’s why we beat them.

‘Our three central midfielders - Brad Stone, Jamie Hall and Chay Dugan - were absolutely brilliant, but they’ve only played together three times all season.

‘Covid has played a big part - players have had holidays they wouldn’t normally take in a season.

‘Hopefully next season it will all be back to normal.

‘It will be really disappointing to finish fifth with the squad we’ve got, but we have to take it on the chin.’

Fuge added: ‘It’s Hampshire League commitment levels. The lads are motivated to turn up for the tough games.’

After facing Common, Locks have a three-week break before taking on Sway in the HPL Cup final at Winchester City FC on May 14.

‘We’ve reached one cup final and got to the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup, which is quite an achievement given the clubs who enter it.

‘If we can beat Sway, it will have been a good season.’