Summer departures begin as Hawks confirm exits of trio

Strike duo Alex Wall and Scott Rendell have both left the club, as has midfielder Godfrey Poku, who missed the whole of last season with a ruptured ACL.

Hawks chief executive Stuart Munro says there are unlikely to be any further exits this summer. And he explained the reasoning behind the decision to let the trio of Wall - who still had a year remaining on the two-year deal he signed last summer - Rendell and Poku leave the club.

Munro said: ‘His (Godfrey) contract ran out at the end of April/beginning of May, obviously he didn't play at all last season, he ruptured his ACL in the Covid season (2020-21).

‘I think I read a tweet from him last night that he's back fully fit now, which is great, but the club hasn't renewed his contract.

‘We've got our four defensive midfield players that we need, so we've released Godfrey. We wish him all the best, he's done fantastic to get back to where he is - I know he's worked very hard - Jake (Travis) our physio looked after him and we wish him all the best.’

On the reasoning behind releasing Wall with a year left on his deal, Munro explained: ‘We had high hopes for Alex but we struggled to get him on the pitch. There's no doubting his ability, we just couldn't get him fit, when we did get him fit he scored seven goals (last season).

‘With Jason (Prior) coming in, we just came to an amicable agreement it was probably time to part our ways with a nine coming in and Alex going out. I think Alex has got a lot to offer other clubs, it just didn't work out for him at our place.’

Striker Alex Wall has been released by Hawks with a year remaining on his two-year deal Picture: Dave Haines

While Munro revealed enquiries have been made for now free agent and ‘model professional’ Rendell following his Hawks release.

‘I didn't know Scott until this season, I have to say he's the model professional, (I was) very impressed with him in the dressing room, on the training pitch and on the pitch,’ added Munro.

‘He was a very well liked person and player around the club, he certainly helped us out in the last two or three months (of the season) on the training pitch.

‘He's got bags of ability still at his age of 35. We've had a few enquiries about Scott. I don't think he'll have a problem picking a club up because he's still got a lot to offer on the pitch and on the coaching side.’

Striker Scott Rendell, left, was not rewarded with a new Hawks deal Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks have already confirmed one summer addition, with Jason Prior returning to the club from Dorking Wanderers at the back end of last week.