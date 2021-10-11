Talisman Steve Hutchings and other first-teamers in line for a rest as Moneyfields face Lymington in Hampshire Senior Cup

Moneyfields' leading scorer Steve Hutchings. Picture: Neil Marshall

Talisman Hutchings, who took his scoring tally for the season to 10 in eight games with his double at Bournemouth on Saturday, is in line to be rested along with several other first-teamers for the second round tie at Dover Road.

Centre-back Tom Cain, who has started all 14 of Moneys' matches so far, and Chad Cornwell are also not expected to play any part against Lymington.

Instead, boss Glenn Turnbull is using the tie as a chance to rotate his squad with Moneyfields eyeing the possibility of upsetting division higher Southern League Division One South opposition on their own patch.

The Moneys manager said: ‘The lads who sat on the bench at Bournemouth will probably all get a start (against Lymington).

‘We’ll rest one or two, I don’t think Caino (Tom Cain) has missed a minute of any football at the moment.

‘I think Chad (Cornwell) could do with coming out for a game just to get some rest time and then blend people around them, really, and see how we go.

‘I don’t think we’ll put out Steve (Hutchings). I just think you’ve got to pick and choose.

‘The competition, you’ve got to put it in perspective, it’s a nice competition to be involved in.

‘It’s probably one that we’re not going to win when you look at the calibre of the teams in the competition. There’s Gosport Borough, there’s Pompey, there’s Havant.

‘It’s nice to have that - without sounding negative - it’s probably one we’re not going to win so we’ll use it for what it is.’

Should Moneyfields see off Lymington, they would set up a home third round meeting with Combined Counties League Premier Division South side Fleet Town.

With Pompey, Hawks, Gosport Borough, AFC Bournemouth and Eastleigh all remaining in the competition, a big draw could await Moneys if they are to keep progressing in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

But Turnbull is viewing it more as an opportunity to get crucial minutes for players in his squad.

He said: ‘If we succeed and get through then it’s another opportunity for me to get players in (for game time).

‘We’ll just see how it goes on Tuesday, train Thursday, and go into Saturday (at home to Hamworthy) full strength.’