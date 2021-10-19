‘Thank You NHS’ – grassroots team show their appreciation with new kit

Rowner Rovers (white shirts) v Horndean United. Picture: Neil Marshall

Rowner Rovers chairman Tim Stickland, the club’s founder, paid around £1,400 for home and away kit including shirts bearing the slogan ‘Thank You NHS’.

The Gosport-based team, who play in the second tier of the Mid-Solent League, will wear the shirts until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Rowner, in their third season of MSL action, not only have a new kit … they have also had an upgrade in facilities. After two years at Raven Park in Gosport, they are now playing home matches at Brune Park Community School.

‘It’s a massive improvement,’ said a Rowner spokesperson. ‘The pitches are well kept, there’s no dog mess to clean up, changing facilities are great and there is parking available that doesn't annoy the local residents - so it's a win all round.’

Sadly, there wasn’t a win for Rowner in their latest MSL match, beaten 5-3 at Brune Park School by Horndean United.

Horndean led 3-1 at the interval with Johnny White netting twice after Steve Mitchell had opened the scoring. White completed his treble in the second half with Shaun West also on target. Tommy Jepson, Ollie Urry and Harry Lumsden replied for Rowner.

Baffins Milton Rovers U23s hammered rock bottom Fratton Trades 13-0 with Omar Jarju maintaining his record of scoring in every league game in 2021/22 with a hat-trick.

There were doubles for Ryan Harding, Ferelle Ahmed and Rene Blankson, the younger brother of Baffins first teamer Rudi. Cameron Wright (penalty), Tyler Smith, Justin Paterson and Tommy Milchard completed an unlucky 13 for Trades.

Josh Bath (2), Bradley McMillan, Joseph Morris, Luke Cingoz and Craig Shaw were on target as Segensworth moved into top spot with a 7-3 win at Diamond National U21.

Previous leaders Carberry let slip a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 against Burrfields Reserves.

It was 1-1 at the interval with Burrfields’ Jake Rafter cancelling out Carberry’s opener.

Burrfields keeper Frank Miller produced a string of fine saves, but couldn’t prevent Carberry taking a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes remaining.