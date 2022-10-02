Dodd was introduced off the bench towards the end of Rovers’ Hampshire FA Trophy tie against Ledger’s former club Paulsgrove.

Grove had seemingly negotiated the handicap of having ex-Baffins midfielder Jamie White sent off for two bookable offences before half-time.

But with penalties looming at Marsden Road, Dodd fired a shot into the top corner to give Baffins their second cup win over Grove in a few weeks.

Morgan Moret in possession for Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves at Paulsgrove. Picture: Mike Cooter

Rovers had previously won 4-1 in a Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at the PMC Stadium.

‘It was a scrappy affair,’ said Ledger. ‘It was a different game (to the 4-1), Paulsgrove were far stronger.

‘To see the smile on Keane’s face after the game, that’s what football is all about.

‘For him to score in front of his family and friends like that and see his elation, I was over the moon for him.’

Ledger was without Liam Brewer, Louis Udeh, skipper George Burgess, Matt Pilbeam and Nick Awford, who had all played for Baffins’ first team in the Hampshire Senior Cup this term so were cup-tied.

Ledger has been particularly taken with Brewer, whose goals helped Baffins win the Hampshire Development U18 East title last season.

The striker also played for Havant & Waterlooville’s youth team and this season is part of the Horndean U18s squad.

‘The kid can go as far as he wants,’ enthused Ledger. ‘He’s got frightening pace and a great attitude.’

Throw in back-to-back 6-0 Hampshire Development League romps against Fleetlands and Millbrook, and Baffins have won all four games since Ledger took over last month.

‘It was definitely the right move for me to go back to Baffins,’ he remarked. ‘But it’s going better than I expected.

‘There’s some boys in the side who will be knocking on (first team manager) Danny Thompson’s door soon.’

Ledger has brought over two players from Paulsgrove, full back Archie Scott and goalkeeper Taylor Revy.

He has also signed striker Morgan Moret, who was at Moneyfields Reserves in the Hampshire Premier League last season. Moret scored five times in his first two outings.

Moret’s elder brother, former Baffins first team regular Tyler, has also signed for Ledger, but he is currently injured.

‘You can’t argue with the stats,’ the manager added. ‘We’ve played four games (since he took over as reserve boss), scored 17 and only conceded one.’