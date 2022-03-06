The astonishing number of goalkeepers used by Fareham Town this season as outfielder Curt Robbins forced to take gloves following Henry Woodcock's dismissal in Shaftesbury defeat

Curt Robbins, right, went in goal in Fareham Town's defeat at Shaftesbury Picture: Keith Woodland (051220-69)

Versatile midfielder or striker Robbins was forced to take the gloves after Henry Woodcock was dismissed having picked up two yellow cards in the second half at Shaftesbury.

Woodcock – himself only playing at late notice with Tom Price reporting unwell with Covid the night before the match – conceded a first-half penalty before picking up a second booking with 18 minutes of normal time left to play.

Fareham boss Pete Stiles revealed Robbins 'fancies himself as a goalkeeper' and he was quite impressed with his efforts after going in goal for the final part of the Shaftesbury defeat. But Stiles admitted he's never known anything like the endless goalkeeper issues he's faced throughout the campaign.

‘We had our keeper (Henry Woodcock) sent-off - it’s unbelievable. Henry Woodcock came in last minute because Tom Price was meant to play but he was ill in bed,’ told Stiles.

‘Tom Price phoned me Friday night with Covid - he’d had it all week - he thought he’d shaken it off but had breathing problems.

‘Last minute, we put Henry in and he’s probably a few weeks away from full fitness still. It’s just unbelievable.

‘Curt Robbins took over in goal - an outfield player. He’s a midfielder or striker but he fancies himself as a bit of keeper, to be fair, he done really well and made a couple of blinding saves. I’ve lost count now (of the keepers used this season).’

Fareham, who have now conceded 78 goals this season in 31 Wessex Premier matches, fell behind on 20 minutes when Luke Burbidge slotted past Woodcock - back in goal after recovering from a recent calf problem.

Louis Moore fired home a free-kick four minutes later to double the hosts' advantage before Ben Satterley fired home from the penalty spot to cap a whirlwind 14-minute scoring spell for Shaftesbury, with Woodcock booked after bringing down Satterley in the area to concede the spot-kick.

Things went from bad to worse for Fareham on 72 minutes when Asa Phillips was wiped out by Woodcock, who received a second yellow card and was sent-off.

Robbins went in goal with no replacement goalkeeper on the bench and conceded Fareham's fourth goal when Ash Pope struck with time running out.