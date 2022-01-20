The season first history-making AFC Portchester are aiming to achieve at AFC Stoneham
History-makers AFC Portchester have the chance to complete another first on Saturday.
The Royals head to fifth-placed Wessex League Premier side AFC Stoneham aiming to claim victory over a side currently in the top-six for the first time this season.
Dave Carter' s men are buoyant heading into the trip after helping the club reach the Hampshire Senior Cup semi-finals for the first-time ever after the midweek last-eight triumph over Southern League Premier South Hartley Wintney.
Portchester did defeat current Wessex Premier table-toppers Horndean in the FA Cup in August, but as of yet they've failed to secure a league success in their six meetings with teams in the top-six so far this term.
But Carter feels it's about time his troops put a stop to that trend as they bid to make it 10 matches undefeated at Stoneham.
The Royals boss said: ‘If we take these past two performances into Saturday, which is Stoneham away on a 3G pitch, which is obviously a little bit different. But the form the lads are in, confidence in the side, hopefully we can come away with something.
‘Saturday is important. A lot of the teams we’ve beaten are the teams below us in the league, now we need to prove it against the teams above us in the table.
‘We’ve got a base to build from for next season now, confidence is up, everyone is used to the club and the surroundings and it’s beginning to show on the pitch.
‘We always knew the team has got the capability of stepping up to Southern League football, a lot of them have played in the Southern League (current squad), it’s just getting used to the Wessex ways and standards.’
Carter is also bolstered by the availability of former Pompey prospect Bradley Lethbridge - still to make his club debut after dual-signing from Gosport Borough earlier this month - and Rafa Ramos, who were both cup-tied for the Hampshire Senior Cup win in midweek.