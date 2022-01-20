The season first history-making AFC Portchester are aiming to achieve at AFC Stoneham

Bradley Lethbridge could make his AFC Portchester debut at AFC Stoneham Picture: Tom Phillips

The Royals head to fifth-placed Wessex League Premier side AFC Stoneham aiming to claim victory over a side currently in the top-six for the first time this season.

Portchester did defeat current Wessex Premier table-toppers Horndean in the FA Cup in August, but as of yet they've failed to secure a league success in their six meetings with teams in the top-six so far this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Carter feels it's about time his troops put a stop to that trend as they bid to make it 10 matches undefeated at Stoneham.

The Royals boss said: ‘If we take these past two performances into Saturday, which is Stoneham away on a 3G pitch, which is obviously a little bit different. But the form the lads are in, confidence in the side, hopefully we can come away with something.

‘Saturday is important. A lot of the teams we’ve beaten are the teams below us in the league, now we need to prove it against the teams above us in the table.

‘We’ve got a base to build from for next season now, confidence is up, everyone is used to the club and the surroundings and it’s beginning to show on the pitch.

‘We always knew the team has got the capability of stepping up to Southern League football, a lot of them have played in the Southern League (current squad), it’s just getting used to the Wessex ways and standards.’