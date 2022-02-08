The unwanted Westleigh Park record Hawks will be doing all they can to avoid when they welcome National League South title-chasers Dartford

Former Hawks player Josh Taylor, hands on head, saw red as Dartford ran out 2-1 winners in a play-off semi-final meeting on their last visit to Westleigh Park in July 2020 Picture: Dave Haines

A run of four defeats and four draws since they defeated Concord Rangers at Westleigh Park on October 9 is only currently matched by a run of eight games without a win on home turf during the 2002-03 Southern League Premier South season.

But not since forming in 1998 have the Hawks failed to go nine home league fixtures without victory.

And Doswell's troops will be doing all they can to ensure that is not the case as they host third-placed Dartford.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We've been close (against) Tonbridge (to victory), Oxford City close - you talk about four minutes to go at Oxford and one against Tonbridge - I thought we played well enough on Saturday (against St Albans), didn't deserve to lose, but we did. It's the way it's going for us at the minute.

‘We need a win sooner rather than later, if it kicks starts a run, we've still got a chance.

‘No-one is giving up this end, the lads are determined to start that run sooner rather than later. It's one result, one bit of luck and us just coming out 1-0.’

Hawks' last memory of hosting Dartford is not a fond one either. Steve King's side ran out 2-1 winners when they previously travelled to Westleigh Park in the NLS play-off semi-final in July 2020.

But of the match-day squad of 17 named that day by Doswell, only three players still remain at the club.