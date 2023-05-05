Action from Saturn Royale's 1-0 win over Pelham Arms (blue and yellow) in the Adelaide Cup semi-final. Picture: Keith Woodland

A week after losing a feisty London Cup final 2-0 to Emsworth at Westleigh Park, the Division 3 leaders defeated Division 2 outfit Seagull 5-2.

Charlie Smith and Craig Watkinson also netted to set up a final date with either top flight champions Wicor Mill or Pelham Arms.

Seagull could still win the second tier title, even though they are currently fourth in the six-team division.

Leaders AFC Tamworth completed their fixtures with a 1-0 victory over AC Copnor, Jamel Welch on target.

But Seagull will finish top if they can win their remaining four games, starting at Gosham Rangers this weekend.

Three wins and a draw would see Seagull finish level on points with Tamworth, who currently have a plus 17 better goal difference.

Treble-chasing Saturn Royale came through a tight contest to reach the Adelaide Cup final.

A solitary George Barber goal was enough to give the Division 6 leaders a 1-0 semi-final victory over Division 5 top dogs Pelham Arms.

Their reward is a showdown against Fort Cumberland, who sit second in Division 5, at Westleigh Park on Sunday, May 14.

The win came a week after Saturn had thumped White Horse Reserves 7-3 at Cams Alders to lift the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Plate silverware.

And four points from their remaining three league fixtures will see them crowned champions.

Coach and Horses, meanwhile, are the only team in all seven divisions still boasting a 100 per cent league record, having clinched the third tier title with games to spare.

Only Horndean Hawks can catch Emsworth Town for runners-up spot, and they did themselves no favours by crashing 6-1 to second-bottom Pompey Chimes.

Connor Shaw (2), James Chapman, James Gigg, Bailey Williams and Louis Stothard were on target for the Chimes.

Hawks are now six points adrift of second-placed Emsworth with only two games remaining for both clubs and the latter having a plus 13 better goal difference.

Emsworth will therefore clinch runners-up spot if they can avoid defeat against Bransbury Wanderers this weekend.

With Cross Keys Athletic having clinched the Division 4 title, the runners-up spot is between Padnell Rovers and Cowplain.

Rovers hold that position at the moment after drubbing Emsworth Town Reserves 8-0.

Only two players were on target - Harry Hatherley going nap and Jay Saunders bagging a hat-trick.

Cowplain, though, will finish second on goal difference if they win their last game of the season this weekend - against an Emsworth side who have only picked up two points all season.

Fort Cumberland had to win their last game of the season against AFC Farlington to leapfrog them and take second place in Division 5.

This they duly did, romping to a 7-1 victory with Brandon Miller leading the goal spree with a hat-trick. Alfie Rafferty, Ben Winslade, Charlie Bell and Jacob Richardson were also on target.

Pelham, whose top scorer Connor Smith is the leading scorer in the entire Portsmouth Sunday League with 46 goals, had already been crowned champions.

As previously mentioned, Saturn Royale are favourites to take the Division 6 title.

They are joint leaders with Chichester United but have two games in hand and a far superior goal difference.

Jordan Guyan gave Havant Town a very slight chance of catching the leaders with a hat-trick in a 5-3 win over AFC Fairfield, Marti Johnson and Jamie Arnold also netting. Gurpreet Singh, Billy Morrissey and Brandon Baker replied.

The last game of the season in Division 7 saw Co-Op Dragons defeat Bransbury Wanderers Reserves 6-4 with goals from Shaun Carter (2), Samuel Cole, Russell Oastler, Matt West and Bradley Johnson.

