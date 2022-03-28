Moneyfields' Liam Kyle wins this header at Fleetlands. Picture by Dave Bodymore

First they were docked three points for fielding too many first team players in a 4-0 home win against Fleetlands in early November. Instead, the points were awarded to the Coptermen.

From being just a point behind leaders Denmead with three games in hand, that put Moneys four adrift. And the gap was further widened to seven at the weekend when Moneys slumped to a 3-0 loss at, ironically, Fleetlands at the same time that Denmead were beating Clanfield.

Moneys fell foul of a rule they were unaware of - fielding more than three first teamers who had taken part in an FA Vase tie within the previous 14 days.

Against Fleetlands at Dover Road, they handed run-outs to a handful of players who had appeared in the first team’s Vase loss at Littlehampton on October 23.

Within a few weeks of the November 3 win against Fleetlands, Moneys received an email from the Hampshire FA saying they would be investigating the matter.

Over four months later, and with the season in its closing weeks, punishment was duly delivered.

‘To say I’m a bit annoyed is an understatement,’ Moneys reserve boss Lee Mould told The News.

‘That rule could only apply to us - we’re the only reserve side - unless another club basically signed a whole Wessex League squad mid-season.

‘It just smacks … how can I put this diplomatically? … I feel the Hampshire FA don’t want us in the league, and they don’t want a reserve team winning the league.

‘I’m quite bitter about this.

‘We played a handful of first team squad players who needed minutes. If the first team haven’t got a game, we tend to use their bench players to give them minutes.

‘That’s what a reserve team is for, to keep the first teamers sharp.

‘It’s not as if we drafted in Hutch (Steve Hutchings) to get us over the line.’

Mould said his squad were ‘deflated’ when told of the three-point deduction, ‘as I was and the rest of the management team.

‘I’m just annoyed the rule exists in the first place, and we should have been told about it.

‘This could potentially stop us winning the league. It’s still in our hands, but we have it all to do.’

They certainly do. If Denmead win their last game, against Stockbridge next Saturday, they will finish with 71 points.

That means Moneys will need to win their last four games to finish above them. Three wins and a draw, though, would probably be enough to give Mould’s side the title on goal difference. Denmead and Moneys currently have the same goal difference of plus 52.

Moneys’ points deduction and loss at Fleetlands has also allowed Colden Common into the title picture.

It is a long shot, though - Common will need to win their last seven games and hope Moneys drop points somewhere. And Common still have to play Fleetlands and Locks Heath.

Moneys have Winchester Castle (home), Sway (away), Stockbridge (away) and Locks Heath (home) left to play. The Locks game could well be played at Hawks’ Westleigh Park.