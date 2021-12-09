Torquay United loan addition Jake Andrews provides Hawks timely squad boost after Michael Green's retirement decision

New signing Jake Andrews, right, with boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Havant & Waterlooville FC

Former Bristol City and Cheltenham man Andrews, whose current deal at Plainmoor comes to an end in the summer, arrives with just three National League appearances under his belt for Gary Johnson's Torquay this season.

But he was a prominent part in helping guide the Gulls to a second-placed finish in the fifth tier last term, featuring 41 times and scoring five goals across the 2020-21 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doswell admitted Andrews arrives a little under-cooked in terms of competitive minutes this campaign, but the Hawks boss believes his decision to swap Torquay for Westleigh Park for the remainder of the season displays his hunger to get back playing more regularly.

Doswell said: ‘He’s a player that we know well, he’s been excellent for Torquay in their two previous seasons - he helped them win the National South - he was very much a key player for them and they nearly won the National League last season.

‘He’s fallen out of favour, I think that’s fair to say, this year. For us, he’s a player who we were very keen to bring in once we knew he would be available.

‘He’s a good lad, he’s only 24, with a good grounding at Bristol City. I’m really, really pleased and happy to get him.

‘He’s a young player who wants to play. For him to up sticks and come to Havant shows his desire to want to get on the football pitch and play - I think that’s always a good thing.’

Andrews will go straight into the Hawks squad for Saturday's National League South trip to Eastbourne Borough.