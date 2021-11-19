The Gunwharf Quays cinema will be showing Manchester City take on Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City and PSG are separated by one point in the table and the Manchester squad will be hoping to consolidate their lead at the top and overturn their earlier Lionel Messi-inspired defeat to PSG in their campaign for the one trophy that Guardiola is still chasing as the club’s manager.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish (right) in action with RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League, Group A match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Vue Portsmouth offers stadium seating, VIP seating and recliners.

Rachel Bland, screen content manager at Vue Entertainment, said: ‘The football season is heating up as teams are finding their form and we reach crunch time in the group stages of the Champions League – and these games deserve to be treated as the spectacles they are.

‘We’re thrilled to have the UEFA Champions League coverage in partnership with BT Sport at Vue and show the world’s best footballers on the big screen where they should be seen.

‘Fans will be able to truly immerse themselves in the atmosphere of these games.’

Standard tickets are £10.78 whilst VIP tickets are £12.78.

Tickets to see Manchester City take on PSG are available now on myvue.com.

