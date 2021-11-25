US Portsmouth pushing to complete two new signings in time for Christchurch trip

US Portsmouth boss Tom Grice, left. Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-5)

USP boss Tom Grice will take a look at one of his potential duo of new recruits at training this evening.

The attacking pair have both had seven-day approaches waved by their respective Wessex League Premier clubs, with Grice just waiting on the final paperwork to go through for the pair prior to the weekend.

Should both moves be rubber-stamped, it'll provide a welcome boost in forward areas for US Portsmouth following Lamin Jatta's move back to AFC Portchester after a brief spell at the Victory Stadium.

Grice said: ‘Both of them have been waved (seven-day approaches), I’m just waiting for the paperwork to be finalised.

‘I’m hoping both are going to be included in the squad on Saturday, so fingers crossed.’

US Portsmouth, on the back of a 5-1 FA Vase thumping at Frimley Green and a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Alton in their last league outing, are looking to bounce back as they travel to third-bottom Christchurch.

The Dorset strugglers have managed just two wins in 20 league matches this term, yet Grice told his squad to be prepared for the unexpected from their weekend visit.

The USP boss added: ‘Saturday is going to be a different view for me, really. Obviously Christchurch are fighting for their lives, they’re under new management, so they’re going to be unpredictable really.

‘Some days they’re going to just roll over and others they may not, they’ll give you hammerings, so we won’t be underestimating them.

‘We’ll be putting a team out that we know should be able to deal with them but it’s all on the day.