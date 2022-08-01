US Portsmouth ready for Wessex League ‘step into the unknown’ at newcomers Pagham

They journey into Sussex to provide the opponents for Pagham’s first-ever Wessex League Premier Division fixture.

Pagham were switched from the Southern Combination Premier to the Wessex in a summer shake-up, with Alton moving across to the Combined Counties League.

Pagham are only the second Sussex club to ever appear in the Wessex, after founder member Steyning in the mid-1980s.

Stan Bridgman in action for Pompey Academy against Aldershot in 2019. He is set to make his Pagham Wessex League debut against US Portsmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I don’t know much about them,’ said Fraser Quirke, who takes charge of US for the first time in a competitive fixture. ‘Let’s see what we get served up. It’s a step into the unknown.’

Pagham could include goalkeeper Lewis Boughton, who played two early-season games for US last season.

They also have ex-Pompey Academy midfielder Stan Bridgman, who made over 20 appearances for Baffins Milton Rovers in 2021/22, and ex-Bognor, Horndean and Paulsgrove striker Michael Baker.

Junior Kamara, who played for Infinity in the Wessex League, is another player with Portsmouth area connections.

After suffering a nightmare 9-0 friendly loss against Littlehampton, US ended their pre-season campaign by scoring 10 times in two games - beating two divisions lower Hayling United 4-0 and one tier lower Amesbury 6-1.

‘We’re in a comfortable place at the moment,’ said Quirke, who is without defenders Connor Grant and Tyler Burns at Pagham.

Shaun Benjamin could well partner Sam Emeney in central defence, with Dennis Alfonso and Ashley Thompson other contenders.

Though striker Lamin Jatta has left to pursue a playing career in Thailand, US are not short of attacking options.

Brodie Spencer, Simon Woods, Kelvin Mathie and Dan Sibley are attacking options, while Brandon Jewell - injured early in pre-season - will get a reserve team run-out on Wednesday. Bradey Norton, a summer addition from Moneyfields, also offers a goal threat.

Former Paulsgrove youngster Tommy Stanley will keep goal, while Quirke’s son Cameron will be available until mid-September at the earliest prior to a Naval posting to the west country.

*Fareham Town raise the curtain on a new Wessex League season at home to AFC Stoneham on Tuesday.

Boss Pete Stiles will be without the injured pair of Curt Robbins and Ryan Mackney.

Robbins has not played since injuring an ankle in last March’s Wessex League Cup semi-final victory over AFC Portchester.