'We can't afford to rest on our laurels' - Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale looks ahead to Chesham and Hartley Wintney tests

Gosport defender Ryan Woodford has recovered from a recent illness. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Boro have made a bright start to the Southern League Premier South campaign, winning two of their opening three matches.

Now Gale is hoping they can continue their solid start opening to the season with Chesham United visiting Privett Park on Saturday before a trip to Hartley Wintney on Monday.

The Boro boss says he has been impressed with how some of his bright young things have stood up with several experienced first-teamers sidelined at the moment.

But Gale insisted Gosport cannot afford to 'rest on their laurels' after what has been an encouraging beginning to a new campaign.

He said: ‘I’m relatively pleased with the start, two wins out of three, but we can’t afford to rest on our laurels because Chesham is a tough game for us at home. They’ve always been up there and around about the top of the league so we know we’re in for a difficult afternoon.

‘We’ve got to keep concentrating on ourselves and doing what we’re doing, if we do that then we’ve got a chance of winning football matches, so we’ll do the same again.

‘Take nothing away from the lads who’ve played, they’ve done well, but consistency is what we’re looking for.

‘It’s one game at a time, we said it before the Poole game, it’s making sure again that if Chesham are to get anything from us on Saturday they’ve got to be very, very good.

‘We need to make sure, especially at home, we’re on it and at it. If you can win the majority of your home games and nick points away from home then you’ll be at the right end of the table and in the mix - it’s what we’re looking to do.’

Former Pompey defender Harry Kavanagh underwent a successful operation on the broken collarbone he picked up in the opening-day win over Poole Town.

Meanwhile, striker Matt Paterson is still waiting to go under the knife and remains out with a knee issue.

Rory Williams (groin), Bradley Lethbridge (ankle) and Mike Carter (knee) will not be fit in time to return over the bank holiday weekend.