A former EFL star has entered the world of football management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We witnessed the return of Championship football at the weekend, with wins for Leeds United and Middlesbrough - sadly, Portsmouth fans will have to wait until Wednesday evening, as their game against Blackburn Rovers was postponed due to bad weather. What is happening in the rumour mill today?

A former EFL star has secured his first senior team management job - additionally, an ex-Sunderland star has outlined what he thinks is the biggest problem they are currently facing with their existing game plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Elliott lands Wexford FC first team head coach job

Former EFL star Stephen Elliott has landed his first senior team management role in football, following the conclusion of his playing career in 2018. As of today, he is now the head coach of Wexford FC in the League of Ireland First Division.

Speaking in an interview featured on Wexford’s official club website, Elliott said: “First and foremost I am extremely grateful to all involved at the football club to be given the opportunity to be a first team manager for the first time. I am proud and privileged to have the opportunity to lead and represent Wexford FC as manager going forward.

“A big part of the future of this football club lies in the energy, hunger, and talent of our young players. Working with a young squad excites me, because it’s not just about developing individuals but building a legacy that runs from the academy to the first team.

“I want to create an environment where senior players set the tone, leading by example, and young players know what is required at first team level. Together, we aim to create a culture of opportunity, hard work, and belief - which will be engraved in the very fabric of the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time in the EFL, Elliott turned out for clubs such as Coventry City, Carlisle United and Preston North End. He is perhaps best known for his time at Sunderland - he made 81 league appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 22 goals along the way.

Danny Collins explains ‘concern’ he has with Sunderland

Sunderland may have been having a strong season so far, but this doesn’t mean they are bullet proof. In particular, former Black Cat Danny Collins thinks Regis Le Bris’ men have an issue controlling games in the second half.

This is a problem that has been made clear in their last two matches, against Coventry City and Millwall. In both instances, Sunderland took the lead in the first half, only to concede goals in the second half and ultimately lose out on three points.

Speaking to Total Sport on BBC Sounds, Collins mused: “Second halves for me is a concern. [The Millwall game] was a carbon copy of the Coventry game, really, where we had a good 30/35 minutes against Coventry, got the goals, and should’ve put them to bed. We come out second half, sat off, and almost invited them onto us, and that was the same case for me at the weekend.”