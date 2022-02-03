What manager Glenn Turnbull will not accept from his Moneyfields squad between now and the end of the season

And the Moneys boss made it clear he will not accept any of his players 'throwing away' what is left of the current campaign.

Turnbull fears his troops will be involved in a battle for 'mid-table mediocrity' between now and the end of the season.

Moneyfields’ draw at US Portsmouth in midweek has left them ninth in the table, some 20 points off leaders Horndean but they do have four games in hand.

Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-33)

Turnbull admitted he never expected to be involved in a title race in his first season at Dover Road after arriving from US Portsmouth last summer.

However, he feels Moneyfields should be comfortably placed in the top-six of the table at present - when instead they find themselves six points off AFC Stoneham with two games in hand.

Ahead of a home Wessex League Premier meeting with second-bottom Hythe & Dibden on Saturday, Turnbull insisted: ‘Now it’s just, you are just playing for mid-table mediocrity, really, you are just focusing on next year.

‘That’ll then be a question mark to some of the players because if they just want to toss it off for the next two-and-a-half months - I’m not into that at all.

‘We should be comfortably in the top-six now, I’m not saying we should be top - we never had any ambitions to be top - but the league doesn’t lie, especially after this amount of games.’

Turnbull is now pondering whether to rip up his trusted back three system in favour of operating with a flat back four. Moneys last kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 home league win over Alton back in November.

In eight games since the turn of the year, Moneyfields have conceded 18 times and shipped less than two goals in a single match on just one occasion - a 5-1 home league win over Christchurch last weekend.