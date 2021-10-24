What pleased AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter the most as his troops battle with 10-men to claim draw at Horndean

AFC Portchester's Conor Bailey, left, puts a tackle in on Horndean's Zack Willett. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Royals saw captain Steve Ramsey shown a straight card for a lunge on Alfie Lis inside two minutes but still held on to record a 0-0 draw at Five Heads Park.

In a game lacking on clear-cut chances, Carter – returning to face a Horndean side he previously managed – took satisfaction from more improvements at the back from his team.

The Royals have now conceded just once in their past three outings in all competitions - and shut-out a Horndean side sitting in third who have netted 38 times in 12 Wessex Premier matches this term - while being forced to play with 10-men after the second minute.

Horndean's Fuzz Kanjanda, left, has an attempt on the AFC Portchester goal. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Carter said: ‘When it’s 11v10 for nearly 90 minutes it was always going to be difficult but I thought we defended well. It’s what I’ve been asking from the lads - clean sheets.

‘We conceded a late one last Saturday (against Alresford), but that’s one goal in three games now (conceded) so we’re getting tight at the back.

‘We showed a bit of togetherness I thought today and a bit of bite we’ve been lacking. I thought both teams lacked chances.’

The game's biggest flashpoint arrived after just two minutes when referee Jordan McRitchie brandished Ramsey a red card following his heavy tackle on Lis.

Portchester remained largely untroubled despite their numerical disadvantage and substitute Joe Briggs could have nicked it for the Royals but flashed an effort across the goalface 10 minutes after the restart.

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe saved well from Connor Duffin on the hour while Liam Kimber fired straight at the Royals stopper in the closing stages as it ended in a stalemate.

But Carter was less than impressed with Ramsey being shown a red card and felt the decision 'spoilt' the derby fixture.

He added: ‘It changed our gameplan completely (early sending off). Our gameplan then is to try to not concede and try to nick one (a goal).

‘He (the referee) spoilt the game, I don’t think it was a sending off, it was a yellow at best.