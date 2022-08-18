Why Moneyfields’ FA Cup trip to Wimborne Town brings back embarrassing memories for boss Glenn Turnbull

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneys travel to Dorset this weekend to take on Southern Leaguers Magpies for a place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Victory would see them claim their first higher division scalp in the world’s greatest club knockout competition since a 2-1 win against Gosport in 2011.

The Moneys management and squad will be arriving at Wimborne on a fleet of cars on Saturday - meaning no repeat of a day Turnbull has not been allowed to forget.

Current Wimborne striker Lewis Beale, left, scores for US Portsmouth against Downton in the Wessex League during his first loan spell in April 2018. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘When I was manager of Moneyfields reserves, we were going to Wimborne on a Saturday,’ he recalled. ‘It was the day Caino (Tom Cain) was supposed to be making his debut.

‘We had a good squad - Caino, Dec Seiden Ryan Pennery, Callum Glen, George Thomas, Jocko (Cameron Scott).

‘I put the wrong fuel in the minibus - I put unleaded in instead of diesel - and we conked out on the M27 near Wickham.

‘The players were stranded on the side of the motorway. We never got there, we had to go back on a Tuesday.

‘When I walked back into the club later that day, it was announced over the tannoy!

‘We always used to go to Wimborne and Dorchester in midweek, so the one game at Wimborne that was on a Saturday we never got there!’

One familiar face in the Wimborne line-up is striker Lewis Beale, who was twice on loan to US Portsmouth from Eastleigh in 2017/18 and 2018/19. He played a few games for Turnbull’s reserve side in the latter campaign.

The Magpies also have Luke Burbidge, who netted both Shaftesbury goals when they beat Moneys 2-1 in a Wessex League game last April.

Moneys centre half Jack Lee has not played for a fortnight since tweaking a hamstring in the FA Cup win at Bemerton.

If he is not deemed fit to play, Cain, Corey Heath and Harry Birmingham are likely to comprise a three-strong central defensive unit.

‘It would be nice if Jack Lee is available,’ said Turnbull. ‘The FA Cup is important, but it’s not as important as the league.

‘I would prefer him to miss one game and then be available for the next eight, rather than play one game and then miss the next eight.’

Young keeper Bailey Neil, just 17, will definitely start what will be the biggest match of his fledgling career.

‘Bailey’s played three games and done really well, I see no reason to change things,’ Turnbull remarked.

‘Our eyes are wide open. He’s a kid and at some point he will make a mistake - the key is how he, and we, react when that happens. But at the moment we’re 100 per cent happy with him.’

He added: ‘It’s a cliche, but we will have to play as well as we possibly can, and they will need to have an off day. But we have been playing well, I’ve been pleased with our games so far.’

In goal for Wimborne will be Tom Parker-Trott, who last season scored against Moneys in the FA Cup for AFC Stoneham with a long clearance which bounced over opposite number Tom Price.

In central defence will be former Hawks defender Jordan Rose, who has started both league games so far - a 3-1 home win over Cinderford and last night’s 1-0 defeat at Exmouth.

If this weekend’s cup tie is drawn, Moneys - having given up home advantage - will have to trek back to the New Cuthbury for the replay next Tuesday.