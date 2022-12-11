News you can trust since 1877
23 best pictures of fans packing Portsmouth pubs as England crash out of World Cup against France

CONFIDENCE and optimism turned into heartbreak as England crash out of the World Cup against France.

By Freddie Webb
11 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 11:03am

Fans packed out the pubs in Portsmouth and created a boisterous atmosphere as the match progressed. Aurelien Tchouameni low drive gave the French the lead before Harry Kane levelled things up from the penalty spot.

MORE LIKE THIS: 12 best pictures of jubilant fans celebrating Three Lions cruising into World Cup quarter finals

Le Bleus’ record goal scorer Olivier Giroud then scored a bullet header which gutted the supporters’ confidence before England had another chance to score from 12 yards out.

In gut-wrenching fashion, Kane – England’s joint all time record goal scorer – ballooned his penalty over the bar, and despite more chances, the Three Lions couldn’t find the back of the net.

Despite positive performances throughout the tournament, England will be heading home. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans in two pubs in Albert Road, Southsea – the Leopold Tavern and The Kings.

Here are the 23 best pictures from last night.

1. jpns 101222--7.JPG

Optimistic England fans during the first half against France in the Leopold Tavern in Southsea. Picture: Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew PJ Clark

2. Happy faces before kick off

England fans before kick off in the Leopold Tavern in Southsea. Picture: Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew PJ Clark

3. Happy faces before kick off

Jarrath Cush, Josh Strain, Ryan Ralph, Aaron Ralph - England fans before kick off at the Leopold Tavern in Southsea. Picture: Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew PJ Clark

4. Happy faces before kick off

Moses Milner, Grace Nicole, Simon Ridgewell in the Leopold Tavern in Southsea before kick off. Picture: Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew PJ Clark

EnglandPortsmouthFranceHarry Kane