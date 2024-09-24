Local media student James McIntosh is up for a national sports media award

James McIntosh, a 17-year-old student studying journalism at HSDC is up for 'The Best Young Content Creator' at the football content awards. You may recognise James from his work with Gosport, from interviewing players, running social media updates and providing live commentary. He has also interviewed the likes of Former England Skipper Terry Butcher to more recently Pompey manager John Moushino.

Alongside his college work, James works with local team Gosport Borough. A normal matchday sees James posting social media updates about the game, to providing live radio coverage of each game (Recently broadcasting Portsmouth's friendly against BORO' where he also interviewed Manager - John Mousinho and player - Kusini Yengi). Not only this but James has become an internet sensation online, posting bigger sports news on his' Instagram account - McIvlogs07 which now comfortably sits at 6000 followers as well as running a twitter account @Jameswmcintosh with some posts gather millions of views. Up against some of the biggest names in the industry from MOTD (Match of the Day) Presenter Gary Lineker to top journalists such as Fabrizio Romano, James will be facing some tough opposition. In the write up, the football content awards page claimed "At 17, James McIntosh has become a key figure in non-league football media. His diverse content, including daily news and insightful interviews, has garnered over 3 million views. As a volunteer at Gosport Borough FC, James revitalises the club's media presence and engages fans through his podcast and social media, enhancing the club's profile and community connection." To vote for James you vote via their website here: https://footballcontentawards.com/voting/ and choosing James in the 'Best Young Content Creator' You can also vote on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and Twitter. On Instagram, Threads, Facebook, simply tag your James in the category post on our pages – Instagram, Threads, Facebook. On Twitter tweet the format, "I am voting in @The_FCAs for @Jameswmcintosh (McIvlogs07 on Instagram) in Category" So make sure to get your votes in!!!!