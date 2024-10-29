Milkwood Care strengthens partnership with Portsmouth FC at Sponsor Day

Milkwood Care is proud to have participated in Portsmouth Football Club's Sponsor Day, reaffirming our commitment to our partnership.

Two representatives from our head office had the honour of attending the event, which took place last month, celebrating the close relationship between our organisation and Portsmouth FC, a club we are delighted to support

Throughout the year, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming several Portsmouth FC players to our care homes, including Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie. Their visits have brought immeasurable joy to our residents, many of whom are lifelong football fans. Engaging in warm conversations and sharing their love for the sport, the players have fostered connections that go far beyond the pitch, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

As Robin Cheesman, Director at Milkwood Care, commented: "We are incredibly grateful to Portsmouth FC and its players for their ongoing dedication and support. The strong bond we’ve established is a source of pride for us, and we look forward to creating even more meaningful moments for our residents through this partnership."

Milkwood & PFC

The event was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this collaboration and further strengthen the ties between Milkwood Care and Portsmouth FC. We eagerly anticipate continuing this rewarding relationship and fostering even more joy and excitement for our residents in the future.

About Milkwood Care

Milkwood Care is a trusted provider of high-quality care homes across the region, dedicated to enhancing the lives of elderly residents by creating a warm, welcoming, and supportive environment. We are passionate about delivering the highest standards of care and maintaining close ties with the local community.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]