But after agreeing a rescheduled fight date with the Texan native, the Pompey Problem is ready to seize his life-changing opportunity.

The deal comes after the pair had been due to face-off in Los Angeles in March, only for the American to have to pull out in fight week having been hospitalised with a serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey McKinson will face Vergil Ortiz Jr in August Picture: Golden Boy Promotions

Since it became official the rearranged bout would take place in August, Ortiz Jr's camp have openly stated on social media they explored the possibility of arranging contests with both David Avanesyan and Keith Thurman for their man, prior to the McKinson agreement being put in place.

The 28-year-old former Moneyfields Amateur Boxing Club member admitted it would have been a blow had he not got a shot at Ortiz Jr next given what happened earlier this year.

But he is relieved the opportunity has again arisen - and is determined to secure both his and the future of those close to him by springing a major surprise.

‘I'm over the moon but it's nothing less than what I deserve. I prepared for four months to go to America to fight Ortiz for it to get snatched from me,’ said McKinson.

‘I still got to fight in America and I still got paid, but I was there to fight Ortiz. When him and Avanesyan (David) were trying to negotiate to fight, I thought I was frozen out of the whole thing.

‘I was expecting to get the opportunity again. There were rumours they (Ortiz Jr and Avanesyan) couldn't reach a deal, for whatever reason, I basically said on social media for the original contract to be sent.

‘I'm easy to negotiate with, I've never turned down a fight, and I'm chasing a big fight. This is time to secure my future and the future of those people who are around me.