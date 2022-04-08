Career-high main tour achievement for Havant cueist Jamie Wilson - but iconic Crucible Theatre dreams come crashing to a halt

Teenager Wilson, 18, was defeated 6-2 by top-70 ranked player Chris Wakelin in the second round qualifying for the World Championships at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport.

Things looked so positive for the Waterlooville Sports Bar-based prospect when he fired in an outstanding 114 clearance in frame four to level the match at 2-2 heading into the mid-session interval against an opponent 12 years his senior.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant snooker starlet Jamie Wilson. Picture: Ellen Demarré

Wilson's second career century since breaking onto the main tour two years ago had seen him turn around an early two-frame deficit to level up proceedings.

However, after his spectacular clearance, he would fail to win another frame as Wakelin secured his spot in the third round qualifying stage.

After edging 3-2 in front, Wakelin would contribute a half-century break of his own (69) to open up a two-frame advantage once again.

Then, having come out on top in a rather scrappy seventh frame, the Rugby-born potter finished in style with a century break (121).