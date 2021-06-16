Clanfield, Kerala and Portsmouth Community all remain 100 per cent in Division 6 SE of the Hampshire League

Clanfield captain Matt Bradley batting against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths. Picture: Keith Woodland

A fine all-round team effort saw them claim a 68-run success against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths at Langstone Harbour.

Three of Clanfield’s top five progressed beyond 30 and five of the six bowlers used were among the wickets in their latest win.

Opener Alex Andrews (46), skipper Matt Bradley (33) and Steve Perkins (32) laid the foundations of Clanfield’s 174 total after Bradley had chosen to bat first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clanfield batsman Kris Lane. Picture: Keith Woodland

Ben Hallatt (4-35) came to the fore as Clanfield lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, while Lenny Field had earlier taken 3-13 off four overs.

P & S were always up against it in reply after Nick Sawyer (3-19) had dismissed opening pair Danny Fry-Sperring (5) and Field (13).

Steven Graham (2-36) accounted for Nos 3 and 4 - Miles Carter (13) and Oliver Smith (1) - before Adam Smith (2-21) claimed late wickets as P & S were all out for 106.

Keeper Gareth Wessels (27) was the only player to score more than 13 before he was run out by Bradley.

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths' bowler Matt Wheeler. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pradeesh Nair impressed with bat and ball as Kerala 3rds remained in second place with a five-wicket victory at Hayling Island 2nds.

All five Kerala bowlers took wickets with Nair the most successful with 3-36.

Vipin Francis (2-21), Prasad Panicker (2-34) and Sinoy Jose (2-41) helped bowl the islanders out for 164.

Adam Brett, batting at No 6, top scored with 40 while Stuart Parsons hit 36.

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths' Talitha Stanley fields. Picture: Keith Woodland

Opener Panicker (31) and No 3 Sanal Appukuttan (28) laid a good foundation when Kerala replied, and Nair’s 33 took them closer to a third straight success.

No team in the division has won more games than Portsmouth Community whose fifth successive victory was by six wickets against Gosport Borough 4ths.

But Community, in their first season of ‘proper’ Hampshire League cricket, lie third in the table on points average.

After Gosport had won the toss, Community were in full control of the run rate for the first 20 overs before the visitors rallied to post 132-7 thanks to opener Peter Taylor (47) and youngster Freddie Boswell (40 not out).

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths bowler Steve Pinhorne celebrates a wicket. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pick of the bowlers were captain John Creamer (3-27) and vice captain Dave Going (3-29).

Matt Davies and Jamie Nottage posted a 50-run opening partnership to give Community a solid platform, though Davies only managed eight of them.

Nottage went on to top score with a season's best 60 and, after three quick wickets had fallen, Matt Barber (19 not out) and Rob Cusack (17 not out) saw Community to another victory.

Sarisbury 5ths triumphed in a tense encounter against Emsworth 3rds.

After posting 222-6, Sarisbury watched on as Emsworth openers Stuart Lack (73) and Nick Webb (61) made large inroads into their target.

Avinash Kumar (4-28) applied the brakes - with Lack among his victims - and No 7 Jez Webber’s unbeaten 17 was the next highest score as Emsworth finished on 215-7 (extras 38).

A Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths fielder, right, misses a catch. Picture: Keith Woodland