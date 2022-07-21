The Games see the best athletes from countries in the Commonwealth compete in numerous sporting events as a celebration of the union.

There are 19 sports and eight para-sports at this year’s event - making it the biggest sports programme ever for a Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

With the Games looming, sports fans are preparing for the opening ceremony to kick-off the event.

But when is the opening ceremony and who is on the line-up to perform?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 28.

Where will it be held?

The opening ceremony will be held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The stadium will also play host to the athletics for the Games and the closing ceremony.

What time will the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games will take place between 8pm and 11pm.

Who is on the line-up?

Duran Duran will headline the opening ceremony in their home city of Birmingham.

Duran Duran formed in 1978 and were leading figures in the charts during the 1980s and early 1990s, with notable hits such as ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘Ordinary Girls’, and ‘Girls on Film’.

Singer Simon Le Bon said: ‘The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous moment for the great city of Birmingham and we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.’

The line-up also includes Tony Lommi of Black Sabbath, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), a 1,000-strong choir, and the arrival of the Queen’s Baton.

The Commonwealth Games ceremony will be produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in an event that will see Birmingham, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Sutton Coldfield, and Cannock Chase showcased to the entire world.

How to watch the opening ceremony

The BBC has the coverage rights this year for the entire Games, including the opening ceremony.

In total, the broadcaster will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams.

The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Three.

Sports fans will also be able to keep up with the action on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the Red Button.

Who will present the Games?

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Care Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamilton, and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage of the sporting events.

Commonwealth gold medallists Beth Tweedle and Max Whitlock will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis ,and Jess Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster, and Ama Agbeze.

Are tickets still available for the Commonwealth Games?

Tickets are still available for the opening and closing ceremony of this summer’s event via the Commonwealth Games’ official website.