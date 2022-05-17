The youngster returned figures of 8-4-8-4 after being asked to open the bowling, including the wicket of Rowner skipper Martin Bowman first ball.

Lee Phillips top scored with 42 before last-wicket pair James Osborn (21 not out) and Matt Stancliffe (14) put on 41 to take the Rowner score to 175 (George Edgar 3-35).

Batting at No 3 in reply, Stares top scored with an unbeaten 48 as Portchester collapsed from 62-2 to be dismissed for 109. Opener Derek Kelly (12) was the only other batter in double figures, while 27 extras helped the hosts reach three figures.

The last four Portchester batters managed just a single between them while last man Edgar, the skipper, was ‘retired’ out according to the scorecard.

Rowner 1sts are one of five teams who have lifted the curtain on the Division 5 South campaign with back-to-back victories.

Another are Havant 2nds, who were in a hurry to complete a 10-wicket thrashing of Rowner 2nds.

Well, Havant opener Ben Turk was certainly in a rush. With his side chasing 111 for victory, he smacked 13 fours and four sixes in racing to an unbeaten 83 off just 39 balls.

With opening partner Fred Primmer undefeated on 31, Havant reached their target off the first ball of the 13th over.

Gareth Ransley (3-27), Primmer (2-12) and Noel Baiju (2-20) had seen Rowner slump from 69-2 (Ben Smith 37) to 110 all out.

Openers Sandeep Somvar (53) and Sohail Khan (50) gave Gosport Challengers the perfect platform to chase down Hayling Island 2nds’ 200-9 total at Privett Park.

They eventually won by five wickets, with Somvar completing a fine all-round display after taking 3-26 as a new ball bowler.

Shijo Jose backed with 3-20, but the Challengers attack gave their visitors a huge helping hand by sending down 40 wides as part of 48-strong extras total. Richard Poole (38) top scored with the bat.

Elliot Jenkins top scored at No 9 for Hambledon 3rds in their 44-run victory over Fareham & Crofton 3rds.

The teenager strode to the middle with his side having been reduced to 56-7, but proceeded to hit nine fours in an 82-ball undefeated 53.

No 10 Tim Coleman (17) also hung around as Hambledon eventually reached 157-9.

Coleman did even more damage with the ball when Fareham replied, dismissing four of their top five and ending with 4-33 off eight overs.

In deep trouble at 30-5, Fareham never recovered, though Martin Greenwood (32) top scored batting at No 8. Archie Ruskin bagged 3-23 as F & C were dismissed for 113 in the 30th over.

Tom Wright (61) and captain Matt Bradley - 51 not out with three fours and three sixes - helped Clanfield post 195-4 against Kerala 3rds at Farlington.

Opener Prasad Panicker (55) top scored in reply as Kerala were bowled out for 167 (Ollie Sedgwick 3-25, Kuthub Malikoo 2-16, Bradley 2-25).

Ben Jones starred with the ball as Railway Triangle defeated United Services Portsmouth 2nds by 13 runs.

Jones, the sixth and final bowler used, bagged 4-31 as the last six US batters managed just 27 runs between them.

Skipper Andrew Lilley top scored with 69 before he was stumped by Rich Foster off the bowling of Jones as US - chasing 209 - were all out for 195.

Foster had earlier top scored with 60 while No 8 Alex Harris (36 not out) was second highest as Triangle closed on 208-7 (Gulzamir Saddiqi 3-24).

