Denmead’s Bryn Jones takes 6-7 on day of batting collapses in Hampshire League Division 6 South East

Fareham & Crofton skipper Steve Dean is bowled at Denmead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He claimed six wickets for just seven runs in 7.1 overs as Fareham & Crofton 4ths collapsed from 26-4 to 38 all out.

Jones picked up his first wicket when he bowled Gareth Davies - the only Fareham batsman to make double figures - for 15.

Mike Rayner (4) and Jon Adams (0) fell in successive deliveries and it was 34-8 when Paul Manning was one of four players caught by skipper Paul Charlton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Marsh took 2-2 of eight overs as Denmead routed Fareham & Crofton 4ths. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Kieron Prior (3) was Jones’ fifth victim and last man James Thorn fell for a duck as Fareham’s 30.1 over torture was finally ended.

Jones, though, was not the only Denmead bowler with eye-catching figures - opener Brian Marsh bowled seven maidens in his eight-over stint to finish with 2-2.

Matt Betteridge (2-24) also played his part - he had bowled Fareham captain Steve Dean, who opened the innings, for just a single.

Matt Barnard (23 not out) ensured the hosts triumphed by eight wickets after just 14.2 overs of their reply.

Gareth Davies top scored for Fareham & Crofton 4ths against Denmead with 15. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sarisbury Athletic 5ths fared even worse than Fareham & Crofton - skittled for just 38 by Portsmouth Community at Cockleshell Gardens.

Portsmouth Community completed a clinical victory over Sarisbury who had initially won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Sarisbury won the toss but were quickly regretting it when their top order - Freddie Denton (1), Richard Norton (0), Flynn Rowlands (0) and Joe Simpson (1) - were blown away by Jack Whiteaway and Jamie Nottage (2-9).

Whiteaway finished with 4-15 off eight overs - four of which were wides - while Dave Going (2-4) and John Creamer (2-9) claimed cheap wickets.

Fareham & Crofton batsman Robbie Barnwell, aged 11, is bowled. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Community pouched seven catches, with keeper Matt Barber taking three of them and Matt Davies two.

Youngster Reuben Havenga (12) was the only Sarisbury player in double figures.

Nottage (24 not out) and Mike Bristow (eight not out) required just eight overs to take Community to a 10-wicket victory.

That extended their 100 per cent start to the club’s debut Hampshire League campaign to four matches.

Fareham & Crofton 4ths' Mike Steele. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Hayling Island 2nds skittled Emsworth 3rds for just 43 at Hollybank.

Opening bowlers Chris Hayward and Jack Shore did most of the damage.

Shore (3-18) dismissed three of the top four, including skipper Stuart Lack (6) and his opening partner Jacob Murray (5), before Hayward (5-21) ripped through the middle order.

Patrick Dyke (7) was Emsworth’s top run scorer, while extras (10) top scored overall.

Richard Poole (16 not out) and Alex Johnson (13 not out) took Hayling to a nine-wicket victory.

It was a far tougher afternoon for Hayling Island 3rds, who suffered a 205-run thrashing against Gosport Borough 3rds on the island.

Denmead celebrates Steve Dean's wicket. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Russell Weller fell just three short of what would have been his third Borough century as the visitors piled up 298-7 after being inserted.

Weller, who was eventually stumped off Rhys Freeman (2-42), added 146 for the third wicket with Ryan Gander (71) and a further 85 for the fifth with Jacob Patton (55).

Gosport opening bowler Jack Mitchell took two wickets in eight overs, but they cost him 70 runs.

Hayling progressed to 20-0 in reply before losing three wickets for no runs. Shortly after they were 48-7 with Gary Kitchin (3-18) and Paul Gillen (3-27) wreaking middle order havoc.