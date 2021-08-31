Double celebration for Hambledon as 2nds emulate 1st XI’s title-winning achievement in Hampshire League

Champions Hambledon 2nds. Back (from left): Ian Turner, Steve Ripiner, Joel Eastment, Will Parvin, Jonny Pratt, Jake Carvell, Steve Parvin (umpire). Front: Lewis Le Clercq, Oscar Mann, Mark Le Clercq, Dave Mann, Mackie Hobson.

Not only did their 1st XI clinch the Southern Premier League Division 3 title, the 2nd XI finished top of the Hampshire League Division 4 South table.

David Mann was left agonisingly short of his maiden league century as the 2nds hammered Bedhampton Mariners by 106 runs at Ridge Meadow.

The wicket-keeper was 99 not out, having hit 10 fours, as the hosts posted 230-8 after electing to bat.

Opener Will Parvin (42) and Oscar Mann (32) - David’s son - provided solid back-up against Brian Burridge (3-35) and George Parvin (3-42).

Captain and club chairman Mark Le Clercq bagged 5-21 off eight overs - his best figures since 2017 - as Bedhampton were bowled out for 124 to lose by 106 runs.

Ross Basketter (32) top scored before he was dismissed by former Hampshire spinner Ian Turner (2-23) as Hambledon claimed an 11th win in 12 completed games.

Gosport Borough 2nds thrashed relegated Locks Heath 2nds by eight wickets at Privett Park to claim the second promotion place.

Dale Paternotte (4-19) and Ryan Gander (4-21) starred as Locks were rushed out for 87 - opener Anthony Lovell (28) one of only three men in double figures.

Skipper Gavin King (41) and Robert Wood (30 not out) wasted no time in taking Gosport to victory in only 13 overs.

Fareham & Crofton finished third after handing relegated Railway Triangle a nine-wicket thrashing at Bath Lane.

Triangle slumped from 101-2 to 135 all out, opener (and captain) Tom Lawler (72) the only batsman to score more than 12.

All six Fareham bowlers took at least one wicket with club chairman Charlie Stubbs (2-11), Andrew Martin (2-26) and James Hawley (2-29) the most successful.

Morgan Frost (71 not out) and Ryan Fitsell (50 not out) shared an unbroken second wicket stand of 128 as Triangle were sentenced to their 11th loss in 12 completed matches.

Tailenders Scott Curwood and Lenny Field just failed to take Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds to victory against Mansbridge.

Asked to chase 176 for victory, P & S were struggling when Curwood and Field came together at the fall of the eighth wicket.

No 10 Curwood (30 not out) and No 9 Field (20 not out) were still there at the close - but P & S finished just short on 172-8.

Opener Krishnan Patel had top scored with 38 but three others in the top five had only mustered two runs between them.

Curwood (2-16) and Field (2-19) had earlier been P & S’ most successful wicket-takers as the visitors posted 175-6.

Skipper Jake Charman struck an unbeaten half-century as Waterlooville 2nds thrashed Curdridge by nine wickets.

Charman (54 not out) and Harry McBride (47 not out) shared an unbroken second wicket stand of 96 as Ville scorched to their 118 victory target.

Matt Cook (3-11) and Kevin Sawyer (3-17) had sparked a collapse - Curdridge withering away from 90-2 to 117 all out.