Burridge overseas player Nathan Schoultz

Batting at No 5, the 19-year-old wicket-keeper/batter struck 11 fours and three sixes off 78 balls to change the complexion of the top flight fixture.

Replying to Lymington’s 249 all out off 59 overs, Burridge were in trouble on 44-4. But Schoultz - who plays for Cape Town in his home country and represented Western Province at junior levels - was the dominant partner in a 107-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Chris Blake (31) was Schoultz’s first partner, until he retired hurt, and Will Donald (25) was the second.

Schoultz departed to an inauspicious shot as the ball ballooned to Lymington keeper Alistair Wheble.

But with the return of Blake and the arrival of Dan Staincliffe (29 not out), momentum was maintained with Burridge staying ahead of the Lymington run rate.

It was largely left to former Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg (2-50) and James Hartshorn (2-76) to remove the late order batters, but Lymington fell two wickets short of gaining an outright win.

Burridge closed on 222-8 off 51 overs and, due to their superior run rate, took 16 points to Lymington’s 11 and moved off the bottom of the top flight as a result.

Losing the toss for the fifth consecutive league fixture, Lymington had got off to a good start before rain intervened, holding up play for 30 minutes, while the wicket offered some help to the bowlers.

Kamran Dhariwal (31) and skipper Ben Rogers (29) put on 58 for the first wicket before Wheble (40), and Josh Royan (52) added 75 for the third wicket.

Wheble then added another 72 for the fifth wicket as Berg - still a regular in the County Championship for Northants at the age of 41 - took a liking to the Burridge bowlers with a breezy 50 off 55 balls, including six fours.