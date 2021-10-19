Fareham and Havant ladies warm up for Henry Cort cup derby by recording league wins

Charlotte Gammon was on target for Havant Ladies in their 4-1 win against Sonning. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fareham collected their first away win at Amersham while Havant handed Sonning a 4-1 drubbing to record their opening points of 2021/22.

Fareham raced into a 2-0 lead in Buckinghamshire before enduring a nervous final five minutes after the home side reduced the arrears.

Lydia Rowswell made her first appearance of the season for Fareham in a side with a good balance of experienced heads and youthful enthusiasm.

Poppy Roddis opened the scoring on 21 minutes, after Lydia Jackson had played her in, and on the half-hour mark Heather Batten’s through ball was finished off by Hannah Ward.

Fareham went close to a third - Katie Paxman's shot kept out by a diving save from the keeper and Alice Appleford shooting just wide.

Amersham replied seven minutes from time.

Fareham are fifth after four matches, just three points behind new leaders Reading 2nds.

Havant took a ninth-minute lead against Sonning, Cat Evans finishing off a move from close range.

Charlotte Cox was central in the majority of Havant’s attacks, and in the 26th minute finished off a solo run by doubling the advantage.

Sonning pulled a goal back three minutes later but Havant restored their two-goal lead on 49 minutes when Charlotte Gammon converted a penalty.

It was 4-1 four minutes later when Gammon dribbled past a couple of defenders, drew the keeper out of position, and set up Maddie Peel to tap into an empty net.