Fareham runner Pete Abrahams wins Denmead 10k – top five separated by just 18 seconds
Pete Abrahams was the winner as the Denmead 10k event returned to the local sporting calendar for the first time since the pandemic started.
The Fareham Running Club member, competing in the M30-39 category, clocked 39.03 to finish nine second ahead of Stephen Edwards (M40-49).
The winning time was almost five minutes slower than James Baker (Chichester Runners) had produced when winning the previous Denmead 10k in 2019.
In a close race, Peter Colwell (M30-39) was third in 39.16 and Victory AC’s Andrew Meredith (MUnder-30) was a further two seconds behind in fourth. Completing the top five, David Colwell (M40-49) was just three seconds adrift in 39.21.
Nikki Moxham (F40-49) was the first woman to finish in 40.12, claiming sixth place, while seventh was Portsmouth Joggers’ Phil Guest, who was the first to finish in the Male 60+ category in 40.40.
Mark Hargreaves was eighth, and second in the Male 60+ section, in 41.03 - 20 seconds ahead of ninth-placed Rob Fleming (Liss Runners).
Steve Bullock was 16th in 44.44 - the first to finish in the Male 50-59 category, while Kimberley McIndoe (25th) was first home in the Women’s 50-59 section in 48.32.
*The Gosport Half takes place on November 21, and is the third event in the 2021/22 Hampshire Road Race League.
The Overton 5 mile and Lordshill 10k took place last month, with the 10-race series due to be completed with the Alresford 10k next June.
Other races in the Portsmouth area forming part of the Hampshire Road Race League are the Victory 5 on December 5 and the Stubbington 10 on January 16.
Stubbington Green’s Rob Arkell was the highest local runner in the Overton event, clocking 28.03 for fourth place.
Another Stubbington runner, Tim Rolfe, was best placed at the Lordshill event - 14th in 35:26.