The start of the Denmead 10k. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Fareham Running Club member, competing in the M30-39 category, clocked 39.03 to finish nine second ahead of Stephen Edwards (M40-49).

The winning time was almost five minutes slower than James Baker (Chichester Runners) had produced when winning the previous Denmead 10k in 2019.

In a close race, Peter Colwell (M30-39) was third in 39.16 and Victory AC’s Andrew Meredith (MUnder-30) was a further two seconds behind in fourth. Completing the top five, David Colwell (M40-49) was just three seconds adrift in 39.21.

Nikki Moxham (F40-49) was the first woman to finish in 40.12, claiming sixth place, while seventh was Portsmouth Joggers’ Phil Guest, who was the first to finish in the Male 60+ category in 40.40.

Mark Hargreaves was eighth, and second in the Male 60+ section, in 41.03 - 20 seconds ahead of ninth-placed Rob Fleming (Liss Runners).

Steve Bullock was 16th in 44.44 - the first to finish in the Male 50-59 category, while Kimberley McIndoe (25th) was first home in the Women’s 50-59 section in 48.32.

*The Gosport Half takes place on November 21, and is the third event in the 2021/22 Hampshire Road Race League.

The Overton 5 mile and Lordshill 10k took place last month, with the 10-race series due to be completed with the Alresford 10k next June.

Other races in the Portsmouth area forming part of the Hampshire Road Race League are the Victory 5 on December 5 and the Stubbington 10 on January 16.

Stubbington Green’s Rob Arkell was the highest local runner in the Overton event, clocking 28.03 for fourth place.