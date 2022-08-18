Fascinating finish to Hampshire League promotion race on cards featuring Portsmouth Community, Purbrook, Petersfield and Gosport Borough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just a fortnight remaining, the top five clubs are separated by just 15 points - and only the top three win promotion.

The main movement last weekend saw Petersfield leapfrog Gosport Borough 3rds into the third promotion spot after beating them by 58 runs.

Tom Horwood struck 75 off 88 balls as Petersfield posted 217-8 (Gary Kitchin 3-28) after being inserted.

Danny Bradley-Turner is now the leading wicket-taker in Division 6 South East of the Hampshire League after bagging 6-19 for Gosport 4ths against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gosport crashed to 11-3 in reply before Jacob Patton (68) and Russell Weller (56) added 116 for the fourth wicket. Remarkably, they were the only batters in double figures as they slipped to 157 all out (Parag Kulkarni 3-25).

Both leaders Portsmouth Community and second-placed Purbrook 3rds were inactive. Purbrook weren’t meant to play, being the odd team in the fixture list, but Community were left kicking their heels after scheduled opponents Froxfield failed to raise a side.

Froxfield weren’t alone on one of the hottest days of the year - Denmead (v Clanfield 2nds) and Fair Oak 5ths (v Portsmouth 4ths) couldn’t raise a team either.

Emsworth 3rds did manage to field a side, but probably wished they hadn’t bothered after being skittled for 69 by their Waterlooville counterparts.

Jack Teague (4-15) and Pryanshu Patel (3-15) caused the main damage.

Dan Broome’s unbeaten 31 guided Ville to a nine-wicket win in the 15th over.

Danny Bradley-Turner produced a stunning career best display to leap to the top of the divisional wicket-taking charts.

The teenager bagged 6-19 off nine overs as Gosport Borough 4ths dismissed Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths for 139 at Privett Park.

That gave Gosport a 59-run success and Turner top spot in the bowling list - he now has 32 wickets, two more than Kalim Shiraz of Portsmouth Community.