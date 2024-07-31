First Olympic race win for Hayling Islander James Peter as 'momentum' builds

A thumbs up from James Peters, left, as he competes with Fynn Sterritt at Marseille Marina yesterday. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

James Peters ended the third day of Olympic sailing action with a victory.

The Hayling Islander and his colleague Fynn Sterritt relished the stronger breezes in the Men’s Skiff (49er) event.

A strong start to Tuesday’s racing saw the reigning European champions finish race seven in fifth, then eleventh in race eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With momentum building, they gave everything in the last race and were rewarded with their first race win of Paris 2024.

That means they head in to their penultimate day in fourth overall, with the medal race scheduled for tomorrow.

Peters, 31, said: “Breeze is good, light wind is good. You've got to be prepared for anything here.

"I mean, today we didn't think it was going to be windy, and it was. Even in the races themselves we had everything, from flat calm in the boat, nothing, to pretty much 18 knots and trying to get through the gybes without capsizing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, you've got to be prepared for anything here, and we will be.”

Sterritt added: “More important than winning the race is how we're sailing and we are putting together a really, really nice regatta now - the momentum's with us.

"It feels like we're on the up and we're feeling like we're as good as we've ever been.

"We're a really strong team and we're excited for the last two days.