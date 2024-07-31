First Olympic race win for Hayling Islander James Peter as 'momentum' builds
The Hayling Islander and his colleague Fynn Sterritt relished the stronger breezes in the Men’s Skiff (49er) event.
A strong start to Tuesday’s racing saw the reigning European champions finish race seven in fifth, then eleventh in race eight.
With momentum building, they gave everything in the last race and were rewarded with their first race win of Paris 2024.
That means they head in to their penultimate day in fourth overall, with the medal race scheduled for tomorrow.
Peters, 31, said: “Breeze is good, light wind is good. You've got to be prepared for anything here.
"I mean, today we didn't think it was going to be windy, and it was. Even in the races themselves we had everything, from flat calm in the boat, nothing, to pretty much 18 knots and trying to get through the gybes without capsizing.
"So, you've got to be prepared for anything here, and we will be.”
Sterritt added: “More important than winning the race is how we're sailing and we are putting together a really, really nice regatta now - the momentum's with us.
"It feels like we're on the up and we're feeling like we're as good as we've ever been.
"We're a really strong team and we're excited for the last two days.
"And don't forget the medal race. We're not even as much as three quarters of the way through yet.”
