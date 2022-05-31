But the ex-Surrey, Derbyshire and Warwickshire star’s six-laden innings - he smacked 22 maximums playing for Shrewton against Bashley 3rds - only just earns him a place in the HL’s all-time top 10 individual scores.

Remarkably, he would have needed another 102 runs to even EQUAL the league’s record innings.

And Sarisbury 2nds opener Elliot Smith, who struck 226 on the same day against Ellingham, has to be satisfied with 15th place in the HL hall of fame. He doesn’t even have the honour of having made his club’s highest HL score!

Former England international Rikki Clarke struck 229 for Shrewton in a Hampshire League County Division 2 game last weekend - the 10th highest individual innings in league history.

The overall highest innings record is held by Ryde Cavaliers’ Tommy Barton, who six years ago hammered an astonishing 331 not out in a Regional Division 4 South East fixture against Portchester 3rds at the Smallbrook Stadium.

Barton, who was man of the match when Lymington won the 2009 Southern Premier League T20 Cup final against Ventnor under the Ageas Bowl floodlights, smashed 34 sixes and 19 fours.

Sixteen of his maximums were hit off the bowling of John Buckle as Ryde powered their way to a barely believable 518-2 off 52 overs. Shell-shocked Portchester were skittled for 97 in reply to lose by a massive 421-run margin.

Barton’s innings knocked Ben Lawrence off top spot in the all-time list, the Burghclere batter having blasted 255 not out in a Hampshire League Regional Division Two North fixture against Thruxton three years earlier.

Previously, South African Adrian Greyvenstein had held the record having struck 239 while playing for Hythe & Dibden against Amport in 2003.

That bettered the 230 compiled by ex-Pakistan U19 international Hanif Majid while playing for Sarisbury in 2000 against Langley Manor.

Clarke’s innings sees him enter the all-time list in 10th place, but he is not the highest placed among former first class cricketers.

That’s because ex-Hampshire all-rounder Lawrence Prittipual struck 244 playing for Servicemaster in Regional Two South seven years ago.

Like Clarke, he also struck 22 sixes - in his case against Steep 2nds in a team total of 444-5.

As for record holder Barton, he is also at No 12 in the HL’s all-time list with an unbeaten 226 for Ryde in 2017

Top 20

331* - T.Barton (Ryde Cavaliers, R4SE, 2016)

269 - I.Khan (RAM, C3N, 2018)

263* - E.Lyle (Kingsclere, D4N, 2021)

255* - B.Lawrence (Burghclere, R2N, 2013

244 - L.Prittipaul (Servicemaster, R2S, 2015)

239* - A.Greyvenstein (Hythe & Dibden, C2, 2003)

239* - W.DeCani (Longparish, C2, 2015)

232* - C.Tollerfield (Lymington, R3SW, 2018)

230 - H.Majid (Sarisbury, C2, 2000)

229 - R.Clarke (Shrewton, D2, 2022)

228 - S.Snell (Ventnor, C2, 2000)

226* - T.Barton (Ryde Cavaliers, R1SE, 2017)

226 - R.Choudhary (Dorset Indians, R4SW, 2015)

226 - C.Pain (Hyde, C4W, 2019)

226 - E.Smith (Sarisbury, D3N, 2022)

225 - J.Cooper (Godshill, R2NW, 2010)

223* - S.Jordan (Silchester, R3NE, 2009)

222 - J.Van Wyck (Winton, R4SW, 2014)

220 - N.Willcock (Old Basing, C2, 2009)