Former England Test all-rounder Rikki Clarke follows up double century with runs and wickets as Hayling Island are on receiving end of a Hampshire League thrashing

Former England Test all-rounder Rikki Clarke took two early wickets as Shrewton thrashed Hayling Island in the Hampshire League's second tier. Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

Clarke’s 229 for Shrewton against Bashley 3rds was the 10th highest individual score in HL history.

He followed that up with 41 off 49 balls as the Wiltshire-based visitors amassed 206-9 after being inserted.

Clarke then inflicted further damage with the ball, opening the ball and taking the early wickets of Mike Hallett (8) and Lijani Cherry (0) in successive balls.

Richard Poole (9) and Flynn Powell (6) took the score to 38-2, before a spectacular collapse saw Hayling lose seven wickets for eight runs.

With Shaun Little ending with 4-17, the hosts were routed for 57 - of which 17 were wides - to lose by a huge 149-run margin. Clarke bagged 2-11 off six overs.

Extras (19) top scored for Hayling - who had entered the game having won three of their opening four league fixtures - while Poole and No 11 Freddie Steel top scored with the bat.

Hayling’s 57 was the lowest team total recorded in the second tier of the Hampshire League this season.

Anurag Sharma struck his third score of over 50 as Emsworth defeated Rowledge 2nds.

The opening batsman followed up scores of 106 not out (v Steep) and 71 (v Chawton) with 78 as his side posted 217-8.

Sharma put on 75 for the first wicket with James Swaine (50) and 88 for the second with Joe Scott (44) before five wickets fell for 17 runs late on.

Anthony Norris - the sixth bowler used by Emsworth - took 4-28, tearing the heart of the Rowledge middle order as the visitors closed on 177-9.

Sharma (287 runs at 95.67) is the fourth highest runscorer in the division after five rounds of matches. The list is headed by Ferndown’s James Stephenson, who followed up his 122 against Sparsholt 2nds on May 21 with 114 not out against Steep - raising his tally to 391 at 97.75.

East Woodhay’s Adam Barnes is second with scores of 78 not out, 84, 1, 98 and 78 for a total of 339 at 84.75.

Clarke, despite his 229 against Bashley, is only third in the log with 298 runs at 74.50.