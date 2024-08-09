Ben Morley. Picture: Ian Groves/Sportography

Former Isle of Wight captain Ben Morley was crowned the new Nora British 500cc speedway champion at the Smallbrook Stadium.

There was high drama on the first bend of the final as William Cairns, just 15, lost control of his bike and crashed into the safety fence.

As the riders sped from the start, they were all pretty even as they hit the turn, with Cairns heading for the dirt at full throttle with his nose in front.

The medical crew rushed to his aid, as rain began falling heavily, with an ambulance called onto the track.

Due to the track conditions and deteriorating visibility, and with Cairns receiving treatement, racing was abandoned.

The title was therefore decided on a countback, with Morley awarded first place as he had beaten Joe Thompson in the very first heat.

The IoW Warriors’ Arran Butcher was third with Cairns, having been disqualified, fourth.

Cairns had qualified for the final having won three heats, the second, eighth and 10th, the latter seeing him swoop around Morley on the outside of the first bend.

Morley also won three, the first, fourth and seventh, with Thompson taking the sixth, ninth and 11th.

Butcher, Rhys Naylor and German Henning Loof were also heat winners.

Loof won a incident packed heat 11 after James Laker had fallen and Morgan Williams, himself back from injury, laid his machine down to avoid him.

With Laker disqualified, Williams came back to the start for the re-run, only for his chain to snap as the tapes rose, leaving Loof to ride alone for the win.

Morley is only the second winner of the title, with Jason Edwards having won the first two events.

Full credit must go to all the staff who managed to get this meeting through, with 18 races in 90 minutes, including five excellent Flat Track races, in far from ideal conditions, an achievement acknowledged by Island Promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman.

There is more track action next Thursday when the British upright 500cc Championship takes place at Smallbrook (7pm).