Former Olympian Harry Jackson to join Portsmouth North End Cycling Club for 121st anniversary ride on the Isle of Wight

Harry Jackson, centre, with Portsmouth North End CC members

Jackson, 80, competed at both the 1964 and 1968 Olympics after winning bronze in the 4,000m individual pursuit event at the 1962 Commonwealths in Australia.

The PNECC vice president will be among a group of around 50 riders - male and female, with an age range of 14-80 - heading to the Isle of Wight for a celebratory ride. There they plan to ride around the perimeter in a time of around five hours.

PNECC, based at the Mountbatten Centre, was formed in 1900 and today the cycling club is the city’s oldest and largest with over 150 members.

‘It’s great to have this celebration together as a club to mark 121st year in an Olympic year,’ said Jackson. ‘Combining the weekly Sunday club ride, a social event and riding the island will be exceptional.

‘I’m delighted that post lockdown the members, committee and Wightlink have worked together to make it happen. It’s great to see so many taking part.’

Club captain Peter MacLellan added: ‘The support and cooperation with Wightlink has been exceptional. As trusted locals we have worked together.

‘The original date replanned the trip from June whilst the Victoria returned to service and Wightlink advised and supported us to ensure we can travel together as one club.’

Post lockdown, PNECC are keen to welcome more cyclists and volunteers.

‘We are working with BH Live and British Cycling South on our PNE @125 Development plan to grow participation and competitive success over the next few years,’ explained Jackson.

‘Our city is full of potential champions, I’d love to see them on bikes, supported by parents

and our coaches, winning and representing in the PNE colours of the city.’