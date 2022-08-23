Former World Cup U19 international’s stellar Hampshire League run – 640 runs in five innings at 213.33!
Burridge were on the receiving end of another huge century from ex-Zimbabwe youth international Tinashe Chimbambo.
Chambambo, who played first class cricket in his home country as recently as last year, hammered an unbeaten 166 as already promoted Compton & Chandlers Ford took another step towards the Hampshire League County Division 1 title.
Chimbambo’s fourth league ton of 2022 came just a fortnight after he had blitzed 191 not out against Bramshaw.
Indeed, his last five league innings have produced a stellar 640 runs at an average of 213- 98, 167, 18, 191* and now 166*.
Most Popular
-
1
How latest 'super computer' is predicting the final League One table to look for Portsmouth, Bolton, Plymouth, Charlton & Co
-
2
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responds to Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton's jibes and mocking over 4-4-2 formation
-
3
Portsmouth boss outlines plans for ex-Charlton Athletic, West Ham and Arsenal youngsters as key former Bristol City and Luton Town man prepares for return
-
4
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton takes another pop at Portsmouth's Danny Cowley - and menacingly looks forward to reunion with Blues further 'down the track'
-
5
Portsmouth boss gives big injury update over Sunderland signing after five months on sidelines
With just one match remaining, Chimbambo – who played for his country in the U19 World Cup in 2008 - needs 50 runs against Old Basing this weekend to reach 1,000 league runs for the season.
He is currently fourth in the entire Hampshire League run log behind Bramshaw’s Tom Arnold (1,119), Locks Heath’s Joe Baker (994) and Suttoners’ Craig Dennett (975) - but has played fewer innings, just 13, than any of those three.
Read More
Chimbambo’s latest run-fest helped Compton pile up 347-4 against Burridge 2nds.
He shared a mammoth third wicket stand of 269 with Scott Spearing, who hit 118 before being dismissed in the penultimate over.
Chimbambo - whose first HL ton of the season was an unbeaten 122 against Odiham in May - finished with a flourish, hitting the last ball of the innings for his sixth six. There were also 19 boundaries.
Compton, who need six points from their final fixture to win the title, then dismissed Burridge for just 139 to win by a huge 202-run margin.
After slumping to 81-7, no 9 Brad Griffiths struck a breezy 41 off 35 balls before Chimbambo, dismissed last man Adam Trivett with his eighth delivery.
Elsewhere in the top flight of the Hampshire League, Arnold struck his FIFTH century of the County 1 campaign.
But it was in a losing cause - his 107 helping Bramshaw post 262-9 against Odiham, who reached their target for the loss of six wickets.
Including friendlies and cup ties, Arnold has now compiled a remarkable 1,857 runs from 28 innings at an average of 84.41. In addition to six hundreds, he has passed 50 on another 12 occasions - including scores of 99 and 94.